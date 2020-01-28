BLACKFOOT – The tragic news of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant Sunday brought back a flood of memories from the past 25 years.
As a lifelong Los Angeles Laker fan, dating back to the early days of Kareem Abdul Jabbar, I can remember the NBA draft night when a lot of the talk in 1996 was about this high school senior who was on everyone’s watch list.
A McDonald’s All-American, this slender 6-foot 5-inch player was the talk of a lot of teams and where he would go in the draft. Some said he was NBA ready immediately, while others talked about the project player that he would be.
A lot depended upon who would draft him. He was ultimately drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th pick. Just moments later, it was announced that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to trade for the youngster by mastermind Jerry West, the president of operations for the Lakers, and the deal was finalized a few weeks later when Kobe became a Laker and Vlade Divac was sent packing to the Hornets. It was considered to be a good trade for both teams at the time, but turned out to be a great trade for the Lakers.
With the Lakers, Kobe was allowed to grow into the game and mature at his own rate and he soon would relish his opportunities, becoming a superstar in his own right.
He has been compared with a number of NBA greats, including the incomparable Michael Jordan, and he had the killer instinct that a lot of teams and coaches love to have on their team. He was a perfectionist and demanded perfection from his teammates and that was probably tough for them to handle at times, but he always gave 100 percent when he played and expected nothing less from his team.
The Lakers were content to let him grow at his own pace and he showed flashes of what that player was going to become in his first two years. He was relegated to the bench those first two seasons, coming off to spell the veterans and to mop-up play late in the game, but when he was able, he gave everyone a glimpse of what was to come.
A starter in his third season of play, he quickly became a scorer, averaging nearly 20 points per game, and with the exception of his 20th season, it was the last time that he would ever average less than 20 per game for the rest of his career. He posted career highs of 35.4 points per game in 2005-06 and was called by his nickname of “Black Mamba” referring to the deadly snake from Africa. He was feared by all who had to face him during his prime years. His competitive drive and desire to win was that strong.
Kobe Bryant was an exceptional player during his 20 years in the NBA, earning nods as an All-Star 18 times, including four times being named as the Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game.
He was a 12-time All Defensive Team member and a 15-time member of the All NBA team. Kobe was a two-time scoring champ in the NBA and earned Most Valuable Player of the league in 2007-2008 for his efforts. He was also named as the Most Valuable Player of the finals on two occasions and a member of the All-Rookie Team in his first season in the league. To say the least, Kobe Bryant was a fan favorite and earned the respect of his peers throughout his career.
Kobe Bryant has been mentioned in the same breath as some of the all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robinson and others. He has also been mentioned with the likes of Laker greats Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, George Mikan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and others and will always be remembered for his fierce competitiveness and drive. He played his best at all times and expected nothing less from his teammates.
He will always be remembered for that famous smile that he flashed to everyone he came in contact with and made memories with when times were good. It was the smile that endeared him to many of his fans over the years.
Kobe Bryant was killed on Sunday, when a helicopter he was traveling in with his daughter Gianna and six other passengers and the pilot crashed, and all succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash just outside of Los Angeles.
Kobe Bryant, a legend of the NBA left this world before his time. RIP Kobe, you will be missed.