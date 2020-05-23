SHELLEY – Jim Kolsen, who served as the Shelley High School head boys’ basketball coach for two years, is back in charge of the program after a two-year hiatus.
Replacing coach Wally Foster, who submitted his resignation earlier this spring, Kolsen will be returning to the sidelines that he patrolled prior to Foster’s tenure on the bench.
Kolsen guided the Russets to the state tournament on a couple of occasions, during the 2015-16 season and again in the 2016-17 season.
His best record was 20-6 in 2016-17.
Foster struggled at the helm of the Russets for the past three years as they have tried to make the adjustment to the 4A classification after several years of success at the 3A level.
Most recently, Kolsen has been an assistant to Scott Frost while coaching at Century High School in Pocatello.
Kolsen will inherit a team that has only won a single game in the past two seasons, but will be returning a good group of talented players including three sophomores who saw a lot of playing time a year ago.
With those players to build around and the addition of a transfer in Trevor Gemar, who had to play JV ball only a year ago, the Russets will have four quality starters to begin the season with and plenty of talent to draw from for the next couple of years.
Kolsen looks to take the Russets back to the playoffs for the first time since joining the 4A ranks several years ago and playing in the High Country Conference is never an easy thing to do, but Kolsen is confident that the Russets can get the job done.