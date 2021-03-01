BOISE – Kolton Stacey of Shelley High School has done it again. On Friday evening, Stacey was standing on top of the medal stand, receiving a gold medal, symbolic of this third state wrestling championship.
Three golds in four years is a remarkable feat, but Stacey really wanted to win four. He came close when he finished second a year ago by a 2-1 margin in the finals or he would have been heralded as a four-time state champion, which would have been remarkable when so many don’t even win a single championship.
That is the kind of wrestler that Kolton Stacey is. With his third gold medal, Kolton matches the three that older brother Darrick won during his high school wrestling career. Two brothers, six titles, pretty good for a couple of wrestlers from Shelley.
Winning is nothing new to Kolton Stacey. In four years as a high school wrestler, Stacey now has three titles and a runner-up finish to show for his efforts. He also has over 200 wins in his career, a phenomenal number no matter how you look at it.
2021 has been a different sort of year. For the first since he was a freshman wrestler, Stacey entered the year without being the defending champion, having lost a year ago 2-1 in the final match.
He was dead set on that not happening again, and he has been focused on winning the title he missed out on last season.
Stacey started the 2021 state championship run with a first period pin over Tavin Rigby of Preston. That was followed with another first period pin over Cody Fitzpatrick of Middleton. Those two wrestlers had a total of 56 wins between them, so they were tough opponents, much more so than you might expect the top-seeded wrestler in a bracket needed to face.
His third match was against a lightly wrestled senior from Pocatello that not many people knew anything about. With a record of 8-4, Gabe Blessinger was flying along under the radar. Not to worry, Stacey handled him as well, with a major decision of 11-2 and it was off to the finals against a Columbia wrestler by the name of Simon Graeber, who had a record of 32-5, definitely worthy of an opponent like Stacey.
Stacey handled him, winning by a 5-4 margin, but it wasn’t nearly as close as the score might have indicated.