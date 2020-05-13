BLACKFOOT – Senior Kristen Thomas of Blackfoot has signed a letter of intent to attend Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., to play basketball.
A three-sport letter earner, Thomas is the daughter of Blackfoot High School Principal Roger Thomas and Tia Woodfin Thomas.
Kristen participated in cross country, basketball, and track and was a three-year starter on the basketball team that made back to back trips to thestate tournament.
A strong defensive player who also has a fine outside shot, Thomas is expected to get a lot of playing time right from the start as the Riverhawks graduate 11 sophomores from an undefeated team in 2019-20.
Thomas has received a scholarship that is worth over half of the tuition and fees for the school with the opportunity to earn additional financial aid if she can improve her track times and participate in cross country as well.
“I am really excited for this opportunity to go to the next level,” Thomas said. “I look forward to the educational and athletic opportunities and can't wait to get to the school and get started.”
The Riverhawks play a very up-tempo style of basketball and averaged over 84 points per game a year ago. All of the players will get their opportunity to play and all are expected to be able to run, move the ball and shoot, which should play well for Thomas out on the wing.