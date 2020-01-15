Lady Broncos back on winning track

BLACKFOOT – There seemed to be a sense of urgency on Tuesday night when the Blackfoot Lady Broncos entertained the Madison Bobcats in a contest between the 5A Bobcats and the 4A Lady Broncos.
With a record of 10-5, 4-1 in conference play, the Broncos entered the game with only five games remaining, four of which are conference games, before the District 6 tournament will get underway to decide which two teams earn automatic berths to the state tournament Feb. 20-22.
The Lady Broncos have been mired in a bit of a slump, where they have lost three of their last four games, albeit three of the four were against 5A schools. The Lady Broncos needed to shake things up a bit and they did so with their offensive attack and game plan.
With junior Tenleigh Smith attacking the basket on the dribble drive, utilizing screens from their two posts — Hadley Humpherys and Gracie Anderson who were setting up at the free throw line — it also opened up the three-point shot for Isabelle Arave, who was able to can three long-range jumpers on the night.
The end result was a fairly easy 56-32 win for the Lady Broncos and was keyed by a third quarter where the Broncos outscored the Bobcats by 23-9, to blow the contest open and allowed coach Courtnie Smith to empty the bench and all 10 players who suited up were able to score.
In the first quarter, Tenleigh Smith used her athletic ability to get to the basket on a drive for a lay-up to give the Broncos a quick 2-0 lead. Subsequent drives may not have resulted in an easy basket, but it did open up the three-point shot for Arave and she hit a pair and just like that, the Lady Broncos had an 8-0 lead and a time-out for the Bobcats.
Madison began chipping away at the lead and by the end of the quarter, it was Blackfoot 8, Madison 7 with the teams heading to the second period.
Period two was more of the same, with both teams getting to the basket at times for easy points and when the teams went to the locker room for halftime, the Lady Broncos had built a four-point advantage at 19-15.
The second half showed an improved Blackfoot defensive effort and the lead began to grow. After that eight minutes of play, it was suddenly 40-26 and the Lady Broncos were on their way.
“It took us a while. They run kind of a high zone, they’re really long,” coach Smith said. “It took us a couple quarters to get our shots going. It was a good game, everybody got to score.”
The fourth and final period of play was more about the Lady Broncos mopping up the action and getting everyone into the game in front of the home crowd than anything else. The Broncos again outscored the Bobcats 12-9 and pretty much coasted to the win.
The Lady Broncos moved their season record to 11-5 and have set themselves up for a final four-game run in conference play before seedings are announced for the District 6 tournament.
BLACKFOOT 56, MADISON 37
Madison 7 8 11 11 — 37
Blackfoot 8 11 21 16 — 56
Madison — Whitney Wasden 1, Madison Jensen 2, Tori Gillette 2, Macie Gordon 9, Charlie Cook 6, Blaire Gordon 2, Grace Dow 5, Sid Parker 7, McKell Parkinson 3.
Blackfoot — Dallyce Adams 4, Tenleigh Smith 19, Isabelle Arave 11, Praire Caldwell 2, Natalie Gonzalez 2, Kianna Wright 5, Tylar Dalley 3, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 2, Hadley Humpherys 4.