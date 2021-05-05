IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos continued to make preparations for what is perceived to be a long run into the postseason as they kicked off a game with Hillcrest on Tuesday afternoon with an early 3:30 p.m. first pitch against the Hillcrest Lady Knights.
Sending ace pitcher Kymber Wieland to the circle for the start, Wieland responded with a complete game, four-hit shutout, with a four-hit, nine strikeout performance and only allowed three walks along the way.
In response, Wieland’s defense backed her up with but a single error along the way and kept the Lady Knights off the base paths for the most part.
The Lady Broncos did their part as well, as they hammered out 16 hits, scored 16 runs, and forced the issue from the outset as the Lady Broncos were able to score in each of the five innings that were played before the game was shortened due to the Mercy Rule after five innings of play.
The Broncos were awarded the game by the final of 16-0 after five innings of play.
Blackfoot got things rolling right from the start, as they were able to put up a three spot in the top of the first inning, and then simply added to the run total at will, with five runs in the top of the second, three more runs in the top of the third, another pair of runs in the top of the fourth and then three more in the top of the fifth before the umpires called things after five innings of play.
Wieland was in complete control throughout the contest, mixing up her pitches and keeping the Lady Knights runners off the base paths throughout the contest.
The Lady Broncos had little trouble getting runners on base, as they were able to get on base through the effort of 16 hits during the game.
Five different Lady Broncos were able to notch multiple hits in the contest, with Demy Wixom leading the way with three hits in the game, the same number that Madi Pearson was able to contribute. Wieland was also able to get three hits in the game, while Vic Agado and Sami Staley were each able to rap out a pair of hits during the game.
The Lady Broncos were also able to keep things interesting on the base paths as they were able to steal eight bases on the afternoon, as Madi Pearson would lead the way with a pair of steals of their total of eight.
Next up for the Lady Broncos was a Wednesday afternoon contest in Blackfoot against Hillcrest as the Lady Broncos celebrated Senior Night.
BLACKFOOT 353 23X — 16 16 1
HILLCREST 000 00X — 0 4 8
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 4 3 3 0 0 0
Yoleni Navarrete 3 1 1 2 0 1
Vic Agado 3 1 2 3 0 0
Kymber Wieland 4 0 3 2 0 0
Malia Taufui 4 0 0 0 0 0
Tylar Daley 3 1 1 0 0 1
Hailey Burnett 4 1 1 1 0 0
Demry Wixom 4 2 3 1 0 0
Sami Staley 3 2 2 0 0 0
Azia Martinez 0 3 0 0 0 0
Madi Duke 0 2 0 0 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez — — — — — -
Totals 32 16 16 9 0 2
Batting 2B: Demry Wixom
TB: Vic Agado 2, Hailey Burnett, Tylar Daley, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson 3, Sami Staley 2, Kymber Wieland 3, Demry Wixom 4
RBI: Vic Agado 3, Hailey Burnett, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Kymber Wieland 2, Demry Wixom
SAC: Yoleni Navarrete
ROE: Hailey Burnett, Malia Taufui 2
FC: Malia Taufui
HBP: Vic Agado, Tylar Daley, Sami Staley
SB: Hailey Burnett, Tylar Daley 2, Madi Duke, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson 2, Sami Staley
CS: Hailey Burnett
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (47.22%)
Vic Agado 4, Hailey Burnett, Yoleni Navarrete 4, Sami Staley 2, Malia Taufui, Kymber Wieland 2, Demry Wixom 3
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Sami Staley
Hillcrest
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
#0 3 0 0 0 0 2
#99 2 0 1 0 1 1
#21 2 0 1 0 1 1
#83 1 0 0 0 0 0
#1 1 0 0 0 0 1
#14 3 0 0 0 0 1
#7 2 0 0 0 0 1
#9 1 0 0 0 1 1
#24 2 0 1 0 0 0
#3 2 0 1 0 0 1
#4 — — — — — -
Totals 19 0 4 0 3 9
Batting TB: #99, #21, #3, #24
HBP: #83, #7
SB: #99, #24
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (33.33%)
#0, #99, #21 2, #83, #7, #9, #1
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: #99 3, #21, #14 2, #9, #1
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 5.0 100 .620 4 0 0 9 3 0
Totals 5.0 100 .620 4 0 0 9 3 0
Pitching W: Kymber Wieland
HBP: Kymber Wieland 2
WP: Kymber Wieland
Pitches-Strikes: Kymber Wieland 100-62
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kymber Wieland 2-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kymber Wieland 14-24
Hillcrest
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#24 3.0 68 .647 8 8 4 2 0 0
Totals 5.0 122 .639 16 16 8 2 0 0
Pitching HBP: #24 2
Pitches-Strikes: #24 68-44
Groundouts-Flyouts: #24 4-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #24 12-20
Stats provided by Game Changer