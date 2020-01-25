BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos seem to have dusted off whatever has been bothering them the past few weeks in their last pair of games and, in the process, have sent a strong message to the High Country Conference 4A members: We are here and we are not going away.
Whether the rest of the conference has received the message, particularly the Bonneville Bees, is another question and that one will be answered on Tuesday night when the two teams meet in Idaho Falls to see if the Bees can earn a sweep of the Lady Broncos for the season.
Of course all of this is simply a prelude to the district tournament which will begin a week from Tuesday.
On Friday night, it was all about the play of Tenleigh Smith, who took things into her own hands and made the rest of the Lady Broncos step up their game and follow her to the promised land of a win against a tough opponent in the Hillcrest Lady Knights.
With Smith leading the way, the Lady Broncos not only celebrated their senior night in fine fashion, they dispatched the Lady Knights by the final score of 58-48 and virtually sewed up at least the second seed in district play.
The four seniors — starters Kristen Thomas, Marcie K. Anderson, Dallyce Adams and Natalie Gonzalez — all played a great deal of the game as they were honored prior to the start for their efforts in the program.
“Seniors got a lot of time and we got a win,” Bronco coach Courtnie Smith said. “It was a good night.”
Smith set the tone for the Lady Broncos early on as she drove the length of the court, got to the inside and made a layup to give the Broncos their first two points of the game. She later followed that up with a long-range three-pointer and by quarter’s end, she had tallied 11 points.
The Lady Broncos led the opening stanza by a single point, 15-14, but you had a feel for how the game was going to be played.
The second quarter was more of the same, with Smith driving and dishing and the rest of the Lady Broncos finding their stride as Thomas would hit a pair of jumpers, Hadley Humpherys was beginning to come to life on the inside and the Lady Broncos began to click both offensively and defensively.
By the time the buzzer sounded to send the teams to the locker rooms for halftime, the Lady Broncos had outscored Hillcrest by another five points, 11-6, and had built a 26-20 lead.
The third period saw an even more concentrated effort on defense and the Lady Broncos began edging clear. They would outscore the Lady Knights by another seven points, effectively closing out the game. With Smith and Humpherys virtually scoring at will against the Lady Knights, and the rest of the team chipping in with free throws and the occasional bucket, the game was all but over. The two teams headed to the final stanza with Blackfoot ahead comfortably by a 49-36 margin.
The fourth saw the bench cleared, allowing everyone some minutes on the floor and took the team to the final score of 58-48.
With the win, the Lady Broncos are 14-5 on the season, and 7-1 in High Country Conference play. They will take their game on the road on Tuesday, when they travel to Idaho Falls to face the Bonneville Bees with a tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the top seed in the district tournament hanging in the balance.
BLACKFOOT 58, HILLCREST 48
Hillcrest 14 6 16 12 — 48
Blackfoot 15 11 23 9— 58
Hillcrest — Jones 5, M. Larsen 15, T. Larsen 4, Carlsen 11, Parker 4, A. Cook 4, B. Cook 5.
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 22, Praire Caldwell 4, Kianna Wright 3, Kristen Thomas 8, Gracie Andersen 6, Hadley Humpherys 15.