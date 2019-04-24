BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos continued to make a habit of manhandling teams in the High Country Conference Wednesday, that is with the exception of the Idaho Falls Tigers, with whom they remain tied at the top of the conference standings with.
On Wednesday, it was the Hillcrest Knights' turn to feel the power of the bats that the Lady Broncos wield and the strength of the pitching that the Lady Broncos possess.
It was Kym Wieland who went to the circle for coach Jeff Dalley on Wednesday, and she responded with another fine performace from the rubber as she pitched a complete game five-hitter, allowing but two runs and striking out seven. She has become the ace of the staff over the past several weeks and is leading the team on a quest for a berth in the state tournament in May.
Offensively, Tyler Dalley was able to crack four hits on the day and was ably backed up by a pair of hits each by Demry Wixom and Josie Anderson as the Lady Broncos shared the wealth offensively.
Wixom would also account for a pair of runs batted in on the day, the same total that Josie Anderson and Yoleni Navarrete would accumulate.
The offense in recent games had been dominated by Chloe Cronquist and Kyah Henderson, but that pair was forced to accept walks by the Hillcrest pitchers on Wednesday and the two middle infielders made them pay by walking a combined five times between them.
With the win, Blackfoot remained at the top of the High Country Conference, now with a 6-1 record and an overall record of 10-2.
Hillcrest and Blackfoot will be right back in action today as the two will meet once again, this time in Blackfoot, with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
With a win, Blackfoot will keep pace with Idaho Falls as the two are on a collision course for the top seed in the distrcit tournament coming up in a couple of weeks.