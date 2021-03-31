IDAHO FALLS – Sami Staley pitched a complete game three-hitter as the Blackfoot Lady Broncos took advantage of everything they could in sweeping to a 19-2 inning shortened win over Skyline Tuesday afternoon.
Staley was instrumental in the win offensively as well as she had a two-run scoring sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to get things rolling and gained from that confidence booster to lead the Broncos to the big win.
The Lady Broncos put up six runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to the High Country Conference win over the Grizzlies. It was a total team effort for the Lady Broncos as everyone contributed to the win.
Staley gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but other than that, she was lights out for the Lady Broncos in the circle. She would end up with nine strikeouts in the game in only allowing three hits and the two first inning runs.
Offensively, the Lady Broncos would pound out 15 hits in the game, including a home run off the bat of Demry Wixom, which drove in two runs. Wixom also had two walks in the contest.
The Lady Broncos would add an eight-run fourth inning, with singles from Sami Staley and Malia Taufui, a triple from Yoeni Navarrete, Wixom’s home run, an error put into play by Madi Duke and a double from Tylar Dalley.
Six different Lady Broncos picked up multiple hits in the game. Vic Agado, Yoleni Navarrette, Taliiyah Martinez, Tylar Dalley, Sami Staley, and Madi Duke each had two hits in the contest.
The same two teams went at it again on Wednesday, when the venue changed to Blackfoot for a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.
BLACKFOOT 632 8XX X — 19 15 1
SKYLINE 200 0XX X — 2 3 3
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 3 1 0 1 1 0
Azia Martinez 1 5 0 0 0 0
Yoleni Navarrete 3 2 2 1 0 0
Sami Staley 4 1 2 2 0 0
Malia Taufui 1 0 1 1 3 0
Tylar Daley 2 3 2 2 0 0
Vic Agado 3 3 3 2 0 0
Madi Duke 4 2 2 3 0 0
Demry Wixom 2 1 1 2 2 0
Taliiyah Martinez 3 0 2 3 1 0
Hailey Burnett 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 26 19 15 17 7 0
Batting 2B: Vic Agado, Tylar Daley 2, Taliiyah Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete, Sami Staley
3B: Yoleni Navarrete
HR: Demry Wixom
TB: Vic Agado 4, Tylar Daley 4, Madi Duke 2, Taliiyah Martinez 3, Yoleni Navarrete 5, Sami Staley 3, Malia Taufui, Demry Wixom 4
RBI: Vic Agado 2, Tylar Daley 2, Madi Duke 3, Taliiyah Martinez 3, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson, Sami Staley 2, Malia Taufui, Demry Wixom 2
SF: Sami Staley
ROE: Madi Duke, Azia Martinez
HBP: Vic Agado, Tylar Daley 2, Yoleni Navarrete 2
SB: Taliiyah Martinez 2, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson 2, Sami Staley
TotalsTeam QAB: 23 (58.97%)
Vic Agado 4, Tylar Daley 2, Madi Duke, Taliiyah Martinez 3, Yoleni Navarrete 3, Marli Pearson, Sami Staley 2, Malia Taufui 4, Demry Wixom 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Vic Agado
Skyline
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Rachel Hafer 3 0 0 0 0 1
Avery Olousen 2 1 0 0 1 2
Addi Sanders 2 1 1 0 0 1
Elise Cottrell 2 0 1 2 0 0
Rylee Blanchard 2 0 1 0 0 1
Taeli Elordi 1 0 0 0 1 1
Addy White 0 0 0 0 2 0
Ellie Whitworth 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jordyn Benson 2 0 0 0 0 2
Kelcee Christensen — — — — — -
Totals 16 2 3 2 4 9
BattingTB: #7, #14, #3
RBI: #14 2
ROE: #13
SB: #14, #3
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (45.00%)
#7, #14, #8 2, #4 2, #2, #12 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: #8 2
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Sami Staley 4.0 81 .556 3 2 2 9 4 0
Totals 4.0 81 .556 3 2 2 9 4 0
Pitching W Sami Staley Pitches-Strikes: Sami Staley 81-45
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sami Staley 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sami Staley 12-20
Skyline
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Rylee Blanchard 4.0 128 .531 15 19 17 0 7 1
Totals 4.0 128 .531 15 19 17 0 7 1
Pitching L Rylee Blanchard HBP: #7 5
Pitches-Strikes: #7 128-68
Groundouts-Flyouts: #7 4-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #7 22-39
Stats provided by Game Changers