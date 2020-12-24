BLACKFOOT – The winning streak has now reached five straight for the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot High School, and that streak may go on for a while.
Tuesday night’s victim was the Minico Lady Spartans, who the Lady Broncos dispatched by the final score of 55-26.
The streak could reach seven as the next team on Blackfoot’s schedule will be the same Minico Lady Spartans they played Tuesday night. That rematch will come up a week from Saturday, on Jan. 2, and will be followed by a game with Bonneville, the only 4A team in the High Country Conference that the Lady Broncos have not faced yet. The Bees are currently 4-7 on the year and 1-2 in the High Country Conference.
The Broncos, in part due to the 5-0 streak that they are currently on, sit atop the High Country Conference with a 3-0 mark and will be looking to go 4-0 as the team will reach the halfway mark of conference play with that game.
On Tuesday, it was all about getting the ball into the low post and the Lady Broncos’ trio of Hadley Humpherys, Kianna Wright, and Tylar Dalley combined for 31 points, with Wright and Humpherys contributing 29 of those points.
The Lady Broncos stormed to a first quarter lead of 18-6 and did not let up on the pressure from that point on.
They were working the low post effectively and getting a few spot up jumpers and driving layups to go with it as they continued to push the ball up and down the floor and with the domination in the post, the lead continued to grow.
By the time the teams left the floor for halftime, the score had ballooned to 32-14 and with that lead, the game was virtually over before the second half even began.
Following intermission, the Lady Broncos and their scoring became a bit more widespread, as Izzy Arave and Prairie Caldwell, who combined for 17 points in the game, were more active on the dribble drive as the Lady Broncos opened up the offense.
When the buzzer sounded to end the third period, the score had moved to 46-22 and the bench clearing began for Blackfoot.
Even though the entire bench did not score, enough players got in and received plenty of playing time as the team continued to gain experience and work towards securing the top seed for the District 6, 4A tournament that will be coming up quicker than most people think.
That time frame is now only some six weeks away, in the middle of February, and the Broncos are only a few wins away from securing that coveted top seed.
“I am so happy with the way this team continues to work hard in practice and it is definitely showing on the court in the games,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “We are going to keep pushing through the Christmas break and hopefully a few things to what we are doing and be even better in the second half of the season.”
The Lady Broncos, now 7-3 on the season, will be off until Jan. 2, when they travel to Rupert for the Minico rematch and get back into school on Jan. 4. The Minico game has a game time of 2:30 p.m. and it is not known if Gov. Little will relax the fans in attendance stance the state has been in since Thanksgiving.
BLACKFOOT 55, MINICO 26
Minico (26): Kenalyn Anderson 11, Itzel Guzman 2, Halyee Stroud 2, Triniti Peralez 5, Jentree Bott 1, Carlie Latta 3, Allyson Vorwaller 2
Blackfoot (55): Tylar Dalley 2, Hadley Humpherys 14, Izzy Arave 9, Prairie Caldwell 8, Kianna Wright 15, Esperanza Vergara 5, Marlee Piper 2