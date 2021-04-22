SHELLEY – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos showed the Shelley Lady Russets just why they are sitting atop the High Country Conference softball standings as they crushed the ball early in building up a 14-1 lead after two innings and went on to a 19-2, innings shortened win over the home-standing Russets.
The Lady Broncos batted around in the first and second innings, scoring eight runs in the first and adding six more in the second and the Russets simply had no answer for the onslaught.
The Broncos used 13 hits and took advantage of 11 Shelley errors to build the lead up to 19-2 causing the game to be called after five innings of play.
Madi Pearson led the way with a three-hit day from her leadoff positions, but she had plenty of help as Yoleni Navvarete had a pair of hits, as did Malia Taufui and Azia Martinez to lead the way.
Shelley, despite rapping out seven hits of their own, never really got anything going offensively, although they did score single runs in the first and third innings.
Lindsey Cooper started the afternoon in the circle for Blackfoot and went the distance, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out 11 Russets. Cooper would retire the final 15 hitters for Shelley as she earned the win for Blackfoot.
Mikayla McDermott took the loss for Shelley. McDermott went the five innings, allowing 13 hits and 19 runs and striking out one Blackfoot hitter on the afternoon.
One bright spot for Shelley was the seven bases that they stole on the afternoon. Sydney Kidman led the way with three steals, while Abby Wattenbarger and Taylor Ottley each had a pair of steals on the afternoon.
BLACKFOOT 860 23X X — 19 13 0
SHELLEY 101 00X X — 2 7 11
Blackfoot Broncos Varsity
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 5 3 3 2 0 0
Yoleni Navarrete 4 3 2 3 1 0
Tylar Daley 3 2 1 1 1 0
Vic Agado 4 3 1 1 1 0
Malia Taufui 3 2 2 4 0 0
Rosie 2 1 0 0 3 0
Lindsey Cooper 3 1 1 2 1 0
Azia Martinez 2 1 2 1 0 0
Demry Wixom 2 2 0 0 1 0
Sami Staley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Taliiyah Martinez 4 1 1 0 0 0
Kymber Wieland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Madi Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 19 13 14 8 1
Batting 2B: Tylar Daley, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson, Malia Taufui
HR: Malia Taufui
TB: Vic Agado, Lindsey Cooper, Tylar Daley 2, Azia Martinez 2, Taliiyah Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 4, Marli Pearson 4, Malia Taufui 6
RBI: Vic Agado, Lindsey Cooper 2, Tylar Daley, Azia Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 3, Marli Pearson 2, Malia Taufui 4
ROE: Vic Agado 2, Lindsey Cooper 2, Tylar Daley, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson 2, Demry Wixom
HBP: Tylar Daley
GIDP: Tylar Daley
SB: Vic Agado 2, Tylar Daley 2, Azia Martinez, Marli Pearson 2, Malia Taufui, Kymber Wieland, Demry Wixom, Rosie
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (52.38%)
Vic Agado 3, Lindsey Cooper 3, Tylar Daley 2, Taliiyah Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 4, Marli Pearson, Sami Staley, Malia Taufui 2, Demry Wixom 2, Rosie 3
Team LOB: 8
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 2 1 0 0 1 1
Sydney Kidman 2 1 1 0 1 1
Mikayla McDermott 2 0 0 0 1 2
Taylor Ottley 3 0 3 2 0 0
Shelby Giles 3 0 0 0 0 2
Sydney Hillman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clara Messick 2 0 0 0 0 2
Tinlie Whitaker 2 0 1 0 0 0
Shaylee Johnson 2 0 2 0 0 0
Saydee Arave 2 0 0 0 0 2
Oakley Remington — — — — — -
Totals 21 2 7 2 3 11
Batting 2B: Taylor Ottley, Shaylee Johnson
TB: Taylor Ottley 4, Sydney Kidman, Tinlie Whitaker, Shaylee Johnson 3
RBI: Taylor Ottley 2
SB: Abby Wattenbarger 2, Taylor Ottley 2, Sydney Kidman 3
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (66.67%)
Abby Wattenbarger 2, Taylor Ottley 3, Sydney Kidman 3, Clara Messick 2, Shelby Giles, Shaylee Johnson 2, Mikayla McDermott , Saydee Arave 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Abby Wattenbarger 3, Taylor Ottley 2, Tinlie Whitaker, Oakley Remington 2, Shelby Giles, Mikayla McDermott 2
DP: Sydney Kidman, Shaylee Johnson
Blackfoot Broncos Varsity
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lindsey Cooper 5.0 115 .574 7 2 2 11 3 0
Azia Martinez 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 115 .574 7 2 2 11 3 0
Pitching W: Lindsey Cooper
SV: Lindsey Cooper
BS: Lindsey Cooper
Pitches-Strikes: Lindsey Cooper 115-66, Azia Martinez 0-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lindsey Cooper 1-2, Azia Martinez 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lindsey Cooper 10-24, Azia Martinez 0-0
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mikayla McDermott 5.0 114 .518 13 19 7 1 8 1
Totals 5.0 114 .518 13 19 7 1 8 1
Pitching L: Mikayla McDermott
BS: Mikayla McDermott
HBP: Mikayla McDermott
Pitches-Strikes: Mikayla McDermott 114-59
Groundouts-Flyouts: Mikayla McDermott 3-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Mikayla McDermott 22-42
Stats provided by Game Changer