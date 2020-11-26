BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos were forced to cancel their Tuesday evening girls’ basketball game with Idaho Falls.
According to Blackfoot head coach Raimee Odum, one of the Blackfoot staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The team will be in quarantine until next Monday. Tuesday’s game is the only one expected to be postponed.
The Broncos are scheduled to play Shelley next Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Blackfoot, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Broncos will bring a record of 1-2 into that contest while the Lady Russets will bring an 0-3 record into the contest.