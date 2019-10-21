BLACKFOOT – When the Blackfoot Lady Broncos and the Hillcrest Lady Knights were brought together for the regular season finale in volleyball, nearly everything regarding the outcome of the game and any implications for the upcoming District 6, 4A tournament had long since been decided.
The Broncos were locked into the number four seed with their 3-5 conference record and were two full games behind Idaho Falls.
Hillcrest was winless and only Shelley could match that record, although Shelley, at 0-9, was a considerable amount of distance behind the Lady Knights. This match, therefore, was simply to give the Lady Broncos the chance to win a match in front of the home crowd and to congratulate the team for getting some wins on the record for a change.
The biggest thing was to honor the seniors who will be leaving the program following graduation and have toiled to right the ship that had gone off course several years ago.
Those seniors — Karly Hurst, Kaitlyn Neff, Dallyce Adams, Hanna Hirschi, and Kyah Henderson — have all been instrumental in helping to get the Broncos volleyball team back to where it can see respectability from where they are right now.
They also know that with a break or two in the upcoming district tournament, they could just slip into the state tournament. They are that close.
Bonneville appears to be the class of the High Country Conference, having already downed each of its five conference opponents on two occasions each. That 10-0 record is pretty ominous. Idaho Falls and Skyline each appear to be beatable, and in fact, the Broncos have downed Idaho Falls 3-2 in a recent match, which indicates that they could break through in the district tournament, beat those two teams and join Bonneville at the state tournament.
Then again, remember back to the basketball tournament a year ago, when both of the top two teams, Bonneville and Blackfoot, suffered losses in the first round of the tournament, which threw everything up in the air and saw a very good Blackfoot team have to battle through a play-in game to make the state tournament. The same thing could happen yet again.
In the Senior Night match against Hillcrest, the seniors were not about to let this night slip away from them. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two sets in handy fashion. They may have let the Lady Knights steal a set, but when it came time to perform, the Lady Broncos rallied in the fourth set, winning it 25-18, securing the match by a 3-1 count, and shipping the Lady Knights home with a long, cold bus ride.
The District 6, 4A tournament begins today with matches beginning at 4 p.m. Blackfoot will entertain the Shelley Lady Russets with the winner taking on Bonneville at 6 p.m. The tournament will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with the top two teams in the tournament advancing on to the state tournament next week.