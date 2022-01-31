BLACKFOOT – It was Senior Night against Century and the final night of the regular season for the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot High School.
A lot has transpired for these five seniors as they prepared to play before the home crowd for the final time before the District 6/High Country Conference tournament where they will debut as the top seed Tuesday night, putting their undefeated record on the line as the reigning 4A state champions and begin the process of earning a berth and most likely top seed in the 2022 tournament which will begin on Feb. 17 in Boise.
That has been the ultimate goal of this team since this season began back in November with a glimpse of the team that they would be this year.
That was then, and this is now, with seniors Aneka Dixey, Kianna Wright, Hadley Humpherys, Izzy Arave and sparkplug Prairie Caldwell taking the floor for the game’s opening tip.
There were big expectations of this game, since this team had downed the Diamondbacks by the score o f 55-13 in Noveber, but both teams had improved since that time and Century had won a couple of games in the past five weeks.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Broncos to show that they weren’t going to have any of that upset minded stuff from the Diamondbacks.
They went right to work, getting the ball into the hands of Dixey who responded with a three-pointer and followed that up with a two point shot as well. Wright made her presence felt with a pair of three-point shots from the right side of the court and Caldwell chipped in with a three ball and a layup and just like that, the Lady Broncos were off and running, forcing an up-tempo pace on the Diamondbacks who were forced to call an early timeout to try and slow things down.
By the time the first quarter had come to an end, Blackfoot had a lead they would not relinquish at any point in the game by a score of 20-8 and the night was off to a great start for the seniors.
The contest rapidly turned into a game where everyone who suited up would get playing time and everyone would get a chance to shoot and score before it was over, but it was more about the five seniors.
As the game slowed in the second period, they moved toward halftime with Century gaining some control of the pace and the Lady Broncos content to sit on the lead. By the time the two teams headed for the locker rooms and the intermission, the Broncos’ lead was 25-14 and there was little doubt as to the final outcome, you simply needed to punch in a score.
As the substitutes were freely put into the game on both sides, the scoring simply slowed, but the excitement from the Blackfoot crowd never wavered as the student section erupted with a loud cheer every time a Lady Bronco scored.
By the end of the third period, the score had moved upward to a 33-22 advantage for Blackfoot, but the outcome was never in doubt.
The fourth quarter of play saw more of the same, as the Lady Broncos simply ran the clock out, scoring when they felt like it, getting more playing time under the belts of the substitutes and simply reveling in the adoration of their fans.
The final score ended up at 44-29 in favor of Blackfoot, picking up the team’s 21st win of this season without a loss and when it was announced that they would host a district tournament game on Tuesday night in Blackfoot, another cheer went up from the crowd.
CENTURY 8 6 8 7 — 29 BLACKFOOT 20 5 8 11 — 44
Individual scoring
Century (29): Allison Horsely, 2; Marissa Allen, 4; Taylor Smith, 10; Eloise Sandy, 5; Taylor Bull, 8
Blackfoot (44): Prairie Caldwell, 9; Marlee Pieper, 2; Esperanza Vergara, 2; Kianna Wright, 16; Aneka Dixey, 5; Hadley Humpherys, 10