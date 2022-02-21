BOISE – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos boasted a 24-0 record as they headed to Boise for the 4A state girls’ basketball tournament.
For over a year, Blackfoot had taken on all comers and sent them all away with a “W” next to their name. The honor of top seed was deserved and hard-earned for the Lady Broncos and they were set to defend their 2021 state title.
The first round of the tournament came and went, with the Lady Broncos victorious over Bishop Kelly 53-35 in the first game.
The second round was a different matter. The Lady Broncos found that Sienna Taylor of Skyline had put it all together in the state play-in game in which she had seven three-pointers to lead Skyline into the tournament.
She brought her “A” game to the second round and used it against Blackfoot. The teams were playing for the fifth time this year, which apparently is one too many.
Her five three-pointers against the Lady Broncos was one too many as the Lady Grizzlies ended the year-long winning streak Blackfoot had been on at 25 straight and sent them into the third place game with a 50-48 loss. It may have taken five tries, but the Lady Grizz downed the Lady Broncos and it put Skyline into the state championship game against Burley, with many people already penciling in Blackfoot and Burley as the two most deserving of the opportunity.
The big question that remained was would Blackfoot rebound in a positive manner when they faced Preston, a team that had given the Lady Broncos everything they wanted back in the Preston Tournament finals in December.
The way things started was very painful to watch, especially when star forward Kianna Wright went down with a severe knee injury that took her out of the game, unable to continue.
That allowed the Preston squad to alter their defense and double and triple team post player Hadley Humpherys in the paint and force the ball outside to Blackfoot’s three-point shooters. Behind already, the Lady Broncos did not find an answer immediately and were trailing in the game for the majority of the contest.
Then Marlee Pieper stepped into the game and basically took over.
She had been the number one player off the bench through the winning streak, so she was established as a key component of the team and she picked up right when the Lady Broncos needed her the most. Pieper was able to give the Lady Broncos a boost from the field, in rebounding and with her play defensively. She hit from the three-point line to light the fire in the Lady Broncos and force the Indians to change their game plan.
When Pieper hit another three-pointer, the Lady Broncos were right back in the game on the scoreboard and the inside game to Humpherys suddenly reappeared as the Indians had to alter their defense.
The Broncos’ offense returned and they soon were within a point or two and were on the way to getting back to the lead against Preston.
When Pieper then hit a third three-pointer, the Broncos were back. They took the lead and built upon it. It was never a big lead, but the intensity Blackfoot had shown all season returned and the defense began to step up as Kendylan Anderson and Pieper were leading the way on the floor.
Izzy Arave got back into her defensive groove and Humpherys was back to her “Beastly” self, playing defense, rebounding and swatting away shots in the paint. The bench was alive with excitement and the final few minutes were going Blackfoot’s way.
The third quarter had ended with Blackfoot and Preston tied at 18 points, far fewer than both teams were used to scoring, but the crowd was now alive, the players were involved and the spark the Blackfoot quintet had become known for was back.
Blackfoot doubled their score in the fourth quarter alone, riding the scoring and rebounding of Pieper and Humpherys, but also relying on the games of the other Broncos as well.
When the final moments were finally over, the scoreboard read Blackfoot 36, Preston 29. Probably not the game that many expected, but the outcome that the Broncos fans wanted and needed for the long trip home.
It restored what many knew all along, the Lady Broncos were one of the best teams in Idaho, if not the very best for the entire season, minus one game.
Blackfoot ended the season at 26-1, Burley finished at 25-1 and the two teams never met on the floor to settle the argument as to who the best team was.