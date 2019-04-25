BLACKFOOT – For the second day in a row, the Hillcrest Lady Knights were set to oppose the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot in a friendly game of softball. The problem is that the Broncos have not been the most hospitable of hosts in softball during the 2019 season.
On Wednesday, for example, the Lady Broncos traveled to Idaho Falls and put a whipping on Hillcrest to the tune of a 15-2 final score.
Thursday, the Lady Broncos didn’t treat the Lady Knights any better as they would administer another whipping, this time by the final score of 18-1.
Coach Jeff Dalley sent pitcher Maggie Hepworth to the pitching circle for this conference game and she responded just like she was supposed to. She threw first-pitch strikes to Hillcrest, kept them off balance and picked up five strikeouts along the way as she powered her way to the win.
Her team backed her up offensively as the Broncos would out-hit the Knights by a 17-5 count and the game was never in doubt as the Broncos were putting runs up in basketfuls all game long.
They would score three in the first, five in the second, six in the third and four more in the fourth for their total of 18. The Knights could only manage a single run, and it came on an error by the Broncos, their only one of the game.
The Lady Broncos were a hitting machine at the plate, led by Grace Callister, who rapped out four hits on the day, supported by Josie Anderson and Chloe Cronquist who each had three hits at the plate.
Callister would contribute four runs batted in, as did Tylar Dalley, who was able to have a three run home run in the bottom of the fourth. That home run was so powerfully hit, that it went half way up the scoreboard sending a loud bang that had to be heard half a block away.
“The girls are playing really well right now,” coach Dalley said. “We tell them every day in practice that we just need to keep improving a little bit every day and we will be a very good team at the end of the year and they are doing exactly what we want from them.”
The Lady Broncos move their season record to 11-2 with the win, 7-1 in conference and remain tied for the top spot in the conference with Idaho Falls.
Should the two teams remain tied through the end of the conference’s regular season, then a coin toss would likely be held to determine the top seed in the district tournament when it begins.
Next up for the Broncos will be a game in Logan, UT, today against Ridgeline with a first pitch scheduled for 9 a.m. The Broncos will wrap up conference play on Wednesday and Thursday of next week with a home and home series against Skyline. The Thursday, May 2 game will be senior night for the Lady Broncos with first pitch at 4 p.m.