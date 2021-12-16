IDAHO FALLS – Just a few short days after bringing home the championship trophy from the Preston Lady Indians basketball tournament, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos were back on the hardwood as they traveled to Idaho Falls to challenge the Hillcrest Lady Knights, an improving team and a High Country Conference foe.
The Lady Broncos debuted a new lineup for the game, as Marlee Pieper was inserted as a starter instead of the 2021 state tournament most valuable player, Prairie Caldwell, who sat on the bench in her warmups. No word of an injury or anything else, she just sat there cheering her team on as if nothing was wrong.
There was something missing, for sure, as the Lady Broncos opened the game up somewhat lethargic and without their usual energy at the start of the game. It wasn’t anything you could pinpoint, but something was definitely missing, and when Hillcrest took the lead early on via the three-point shot, something was definitely amiss.
The action went on, although not in the manner we are used to seeing from the Lady Broncos, but without the usual tenacity and verve that you see in the Lady Broncos basketball, at least what we have grown accustomed to over the past 15 months.
By the end of the first quarter, Hillcrest had forged an 8-7 lead and appeared to have things going their way.
The second period saw the Lady Broncos going back to what had carried them to a perfect 11-0 record thus far this season and they were going to Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright and they were producing, either with baskets or with free throws and the Lady Broncos were able to compete and stay with the Lady Knights, who suddenly were playing better than they had for most of the season.
By the time the two teams had exhausted the time on the scoreboard clock and the two teams headed to the locker rooms for halftime, the scoreboard read Hillcrest 18 and Blackfoot 16 and the hometown crowd was beside themselves with giddiness.
When the second half began, Prairie Caldwell was back in the lineup and if nothing else, there was a sense of electricity on the floor that had been missing for the first 16 minutes of play. The ball moved quicker around the top of the key and the passing, while not to Blackfoot standards from the start of the season, was much better than the first half had shown. It was also evident that the Lady Knights of Hillcrest were not going to go away. They were there to fight and stay the course of the game and they were doing it with outside shooting, especially that of Quinleigh Kesler, who just kept hitting those three-pointers to keep her team in the contest.
When the buzzer sounded to end the third period, the Lady Broncos had taken the lead, but it was a tenuous lead at 30-28, still an improvement in play from what the first half had brought.
The fourth quarter was much more like the Lady Broncos team we had been watching since the beginning of the season. The passing was crisper, Esperanza Vergara, Kianna Wright and Hadley Humpherys were providing the offense and rebounding and the Lady Broncos were pulling away, just like it was another night in the gym.
The end result was another win for Blackfoot, their 12th in as many games to open the season and they only had one more game before they would get some time off to prepare for the second half of the season which is mostly 4A conference play which determines seeding for the district tournament and the berth at the state tournament in Boise. Those are now the focus items for this talented team and there is time to get whatever was bothering the team out of their systems.
BLACKFOOT 7 9 14 18 — 48
HILLCREST 8 10 10 9 — 37
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (48): Marlee Pieper, 3; Izzy Arave, 6, Esperanza Vergara, 13; Kianna Wright, 16; Hadley Humpherys, 10
Hillcrest (37): Quinnleigh Kesler, 13; Lexie Kesler, 6; Booke Cook, 8; Nyah Lugo, 6; Amber Sargent, 4