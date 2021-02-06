BLACKFOOT – District tournament play began for a number of Bingham County girls’ basketball teams on Thursday, of note, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos.
While the Lady Broncos began a bit slowly, down 4-0 and almost 6-0 to the Hillcrest Lady Knights, the Lady Broncos recovered quickly and by the time the first quarter ended, they had jumped out to a 7-4 lead and were on their way to a 61-40 win.
The importance of being able to shake off the slow start is key for a team that is still very young both in age and experience in the program.
Some will point out that Hadley Humpherys and Izzy Arave have been key components for this team and are now in their third year and while that is true, that still leaves several other starters who are experiencing playoff basketball for the first time. This team is growing up right in front of our eyes and from what we were shown Thursday night, this team is very good.
Following the opening eight minutes, the Lady Broncos did not pull the foot off the gas pedal and rolled through the second quarter, opening up an 11-point lead before the teams headed to the locker rooms for halftime.
Things did not slack off in the second half at all.
The 18 points the Lady Broncos put up in the second quarter was simply a precursor of things to come as Blackfoot would score 18 more in both the third and fourth quarters as the Lady Broncos rolled to the victory.
The Lady Broncos used very balanced scoring in the game, as they had four players in double figures, led by Humpherys’ 17 points. Humpherys also had 12 rebounds and Kianna Wright also chipped in with eight rebounds on the night. Guard Prairie Caldwell nearly had a double-double of her own as she just missed double digits in assists to go with her 11 points.
The Lady Knights, to their credit, never quit hustling and fought to the very end, but were just overmatched by the Lady Broncos squad.
The Lady Broncos moved on to the District 6, 4A semifinals when they traveled to Skyline for a game against the Lady Grizzlies with a first tip at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will find themselves in the finals on Wednesday night at the gym of the winning team.
For Hillcrest, they found themselves in an elimination game against Bonneville on Saturday at Hillcrest High School.
BLACKFOOT 61, HILLCREST 40
Hillcrest 4 10 10 16 — 40
Blackfoot 7 18 18 18 — 61
Hillcrest — Brooke Cook 12, Macy Larsen 11, Aspen Cook 8, Quinleigh Kesler 4, Sam Fryar 3, Nyah Lugo 2.
Blackfoot — Hadley Humpherys 17, Prairie Caldwell 13, Esperanza Vergarra 11, Kianna Wright 11, Izzy Arave 7, Aneka Dixey 2.