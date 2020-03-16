TWIN FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos continued to roll through the early part of the 2020 softball season as they traveled to Twin Falls to play a doubleheader Friday with the Canyon Ridge Lady Riverhawks.
In the first game, the Lady Broncos used a trio of pitchers — Maggie Hepworth, Lindsey Cooper and Emmalee Hepworth — as the bats were alive and the Lady Broncos cruised past the Riverhawks by the final score of 16-8.
Cooper led the trio of hurlers by striking out four Riverhawks, while each of the Hepworth girls struck out a pair of Riverhawk batters.
Offensively, the Lady Broncos were led by Kyah Henderson and Madi Duke who each had a pair of hits and Taliiyah Martinez was able to drive in three in the contest. Martinez was backed up by Yoleni Navarrete who had a pair of runs batted in in the contest.
In all, the Broncos scored 16 runs on 13 hits, but the defense did commit six errors, which kept the Riverhawks in the ball game to the very end.
The Riverhawks were able to score eight runs on five hits and the crew from Canyon Ridge committed five miscues in the field.
Blackfoot 2 1 3 0 2 8 X — 16 13 6
Canyon Ridge 2 1 2 2 0 2 X — 8 5 5
In the second game, for the second time in the week, the Lady Broncos got a complete game performance from pitcher Kymber Wieland as she threw a five-inning gem against the Riverhawks. She allowed a single run, that came on a home run, as the Lady Broncos cruised to a 13-1, five inning, mercy rule shortened contest.
Other than the one mistake, Wieland continues to impress and rules the circle when she is pitching, a continuation of the fine sophomore campaign from a year ago. Wieland is a star and the Lady Broncos will need to continue to use her as often as possible in this season, especially if the season is shortened due to the corona virus in Idaho.