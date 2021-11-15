BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, winners of the 2021 4A state girls’ basketball championship, opened play on the 2021-22 season Saturday night, with an overwhelming 60-26 victory over the 5A Madison Lady Bobcats.
The Lady Broncos began the game quickly, with sharpshooting guard Izzy Arave hitting three quick three-point shots and power forward/post Hadley Humpherys hitting a couple of left hand layups. They were aided by post Kianna Wright who had a long three and a layup and just like that, the Broncos were ahead in the first quarter by double digits.
By the time the quarter ended, with most of the bench already seeing action, the Lady Broncos had surged to an 18-6 lead and the onslaught was not about to end.
With eight of the 10 suited Lady Broncos scoring in the first half, the Lady Broncos extended the lead in the second quarter to a 23-point advantage at 35-12, and it was the defense that was fueling the offense.
When Esperanza Vergara got into the flow of the offense, she lit up the scoreboard, hitting long range three-pointer after long range three-pointer, five of them in all during the course of the game, to lead the Broncos’ scoring with 15 points.
Taking advantage of the outmanned Lady Bobcats, the Lady Broncos worked the offensive end for open shot after open shot, moving the ball around the perimeter and finding the open player for shots on goal.
This version of the team appeared to be in mid-season form, so the imagination can only foresee what this team could become as the season goes along and the players continue to find their own role within the offense and defense of the Lady Broncos.
Following halftime, the Lady Broncos went back to the starting lineup and things only got worse for Madison.
The offense seemed to confuse the Lady Bobcats at times, as the Lady Broncos continued to find the open man and hammered the boards like there was no tomorrow. With Wright and Humpherys corralling free ball after free ball and subs like Marlee Pieper, Riley Layton and Megan Evans all contributing both offensively and defensively, this team looks to have the potential to surpass the achievements of last year’s squad.
It is too early to talk about repeating the state championship, but this team is already very focused and appears to not have many if any holes in their offense and defense. It is very early, but to manhandle a 5A squad such as Madison only fuels the mind into thinking of those things that are yet to come.
The team will continue to grow and mature and as other teams come along, such as Skyline, Thunder Ridge, Century and Shelley appear on the schedule, one will get a better feel for what the Lady Broncos will be come season’s end.
The fourth quarter found the teams in a running clock situation which is in accordance with the Idaho rules of the Mercy Rule which has that happening when a team is 30 or more points ahead, and the Lady Broncos were simply on cruise control from this point on.
The final score was indicative of the effort that the Lady Broncos are capable of and it will be up to the coaching staff to continue to find ways to keep the squad focused and in the game as they move forward.
MADISON 6 6 8 6 — 26
BLACKFOOT 18 17 16 9 — 60
Blackfoot: Megan Evans 3, Prairie Caldwell 3, Marlee Pieper 5, Izzy Arave 12, Esperanza Vergar 15, Kendylan Anderson – , Kianna Wright 7, Whitney Christiansen – Riley Layton 5, Aneka Dixey – , Hadley Hupherys 10