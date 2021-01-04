RUPERT – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot High School kicked off the second half of the season in fine fashion, traveling to Rupert for the second half of a home-and-home with the Minico Lady Spartans.
At the end of the 32-minute contest, it turned out to be another notch in the belt for the Lady Broncos as they dispatched the home-standing Lady Spartans by the final score of 60-44.
The Lady Broncos took the lead from the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Spartans by a 15-9 margin and it was pretty much clear sailing from there.
The Lady Spartans made a couple of runs at the Lady Broncos, but the Blackfoot crew just had too much offense for the girls from Rupert.
Placing four players in double figures on the afternoon, the Lady Broncos rode the scoring of Hadley Humpherys (15 points), Izzy Arave (13 points), Kianna Wright (14 points), and Esperanza Vergara (14 points) to simply run away from the Lady Spartans.
Building a lead of 33-24 by halftime, the Lady Spartans just couldn’t catch up to the Lady Broncos who were earning their ninth victory on the year against only three losses.
In the process, the Lady Broncos find themselves with a perfect 3-0 record in the 4A division of the High Country Conference when conference play resumes on Tuesday, when they will travel to Idaho Falls for a game against Bonneville.
The Lady Broncos were clicking on all cylinders against Minico, as the inside and outside games were working well. Humpherys and Wright controlled the inside and rebounded and Arave and Vergara were the outside force while point guard Prairie Caldwell simply set things up and watched the ball go through the hoop in favor of the Blackfoot quintet.
The team also played pretty good defense while on the road and once they shook the rust off from the holiday break, they played basketball the way that coach Raimee Odum had things drawn up on the chalkboard.
“I am really proud of the way we have been playing,” Odum said. “We are working hard and in good shape for the rest of the season as long as we continue to improve and play the way that we know we can. Things are looking good for us and it is a good day to be a Bronco.”
Bonneville is the only team that the Broncos haven’t yet played that is in the High Country Conference and are 1-2 in conference play, 4-9 overall. A win would put the Lady Broncos at 4-0 halfway through the regular season play and in good shape to claim the top seed in the District 6 tournament with a berth on the line to the state tournament.
BLACKFOOT 60, MINICO 44
Minico 9 15 11 9 — 44
Blackfoot 15 18 13 14 — 60
Blackfoot (60): Tylar Dalley 2, Hadley Humpherys 15, Izzy Arave 13, Prairie Caldwell 2, Kianna Wright 14, Esperanza Vergara 14
Minico (44): Kendalyn Anderson 6, Halie Olmsted 2, Halyee Stroud 7, Saolme Chavez 1, Triiti Peralez 4, Jentree Bott 3, Carlie Latta 13, Allyson Vorwaller 2