BLACKFOOT — On Tuesday, May 10, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos kicked off the District 6, 4A softball tournament with a demonstrative win over Bingham County rival Shelley.
The game itself only lasted six innings as the Lady Broncos slugged their way to a 13-3 win over the Lady Russets.
The Blackfoot squad got things going early, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning and then added another five runs in the bottom of the third to open up a 7-0 lead on Shelley.
Shelley tried to get back into the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Blackfoot came right back with two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to close the game out against Shelley.
The Lady Broncos were able to bang out a total of 14 hits in the contest against only a five-hit attack from Shelley.
Pitching-wise, Blackfoot sent out Lindsay Cooper to the circle and she responded with a complete game victory, allowing only the five hits, with four strikeouts in her six innings of work.
Hitting was all about Blackfoot, as Madi Duke and Amaya Luna each had a pair of hits and Talilya Martinez and Sami Staley each drove in two runs for the Lady Broncos.
The win puts the Lady Broncos into the second round of the tournament where they faced Hillcrest in a Wednesday afternoon game in Blackfoot.
The Lady Broncos are the top-seeded team in the tournament and are seeking to secure a berth in next week’s state tournament which will be held in Post Falls/Coeur d’Alene beginning on Friday, May 20.
The Lady Broncos are ranked ninth in the latest coaches poll for 4A schools in Idaho, the same ranking that MaxPreps has for the team. MaxPreps will be determining the seeding for the state tournament once the district tournaments are completed.