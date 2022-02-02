BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos sailed through the regular season at 21-0 as the reigning 4A Idaho State Girls Basketball Champions.
Tuesday night, the real defense of the the State Title began because if you don't qualify for the 'Big Dance', you really can' t defend the title itself. The only way to get to the State Tournament is to qualify and those qualifications began on Tuesday.
The Lady Broncos did earn the top seed in the District 6 4A Tournament, and thus the chance to begin the tournament with a game on their own home floor. The recipient of the hospitality from Blackfoot was the Hillcrest Lady Knights and they showed up ready and eager to begin the Tournament in style. The bad thing for Hillcrest, is that the Lady Broncos were not in a very giving mood. All they were willing to give Hilcrest was a chance and it was not really much of a chance.
When Hillcrest tried to change a few things up from the start, especially defensively, the Lady Broncos simply shifted gears and let the Lady Knights have a taste of just what the Lady Broncos can bring to a game if they choose.
The Lady Knights opened the game by trying to deny the Lady Broncos two post players, Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright from touching the ball. No problem, point guard Izzy Arave simply set up at the three point line and let fly. The result was a quick pair of three point baskets that barely touched the twine under the basket and a quick 6-0 lead for Blackfoot.
They followed that up with a pair of Hillcrest turnovers, got the ball into the hands of Kianna Wright on the right side of the free thrown lane and two lay ups later, with the score sitting at 10-0, and the Hillcrest coach, Alan Sargent was calling for a time out to make some adjustment.
The Lady Knights came out of the time out and hit a long range three of their own, but the Lady Broncos went about their business of getting every one involved in the offense and by the time the first quarter was over, the Lady Broncos had extended the lead to 19-6 and it was only a sign of things to come for Blackfoot.
The second quarter saw the Lady Broncos work on their half court offense a bit and things slowed measurably for both teams. The Lady Broncos still added another ten points to their total, and the Lady Knights would add an additional 8 to theirs, but it should also be noted that this was the second of four consecutive periods of play that would see the Hillcrest quintet held to below ten points for their work from the floor in Blackfoot's Chris Gardner Gymnasium. You simply will not win many games against a team of the caliber of Blackfoot's, when your quarter by quarter scoring is 6 – 9 – 3 and 9 for a game. Not when Blackfoot is scoring 19 – 10 - 14 and 12. There simply is no room for error by an opponent when you can't gain a single point in any quarter of play and you just keep falling farther behind and a lot of the time it is against the reserves of the Lady Broncos who are as talented as many other teams.
When the teams went to the locker rooms for the half-time intermission, the Lady Broncos were ahead by the score of 29-14 and all that short break did was to allow the Lady Broncos to re-new their energy level and bring it in the second half with the same fervor that they did the start of the game.
The third period saw more of the same, fast breaks for Blackfoot, execution of the half court offense, strong defense, strong rebounding and a lot of scoring from Kianna Wright, who would score a game high of 21 points. Her repertoire of short jumpers, lay-ups and a couple of three point baskets thrown in for good measure just shows how deep and talented this Blackfoot line-up really is. Anyone is capable of scoring points like that on any given night, it simply was Wright's turn to do it on Tuesday and is just one more thing that the next opponent for Blackfoot must consider when getting ready for the next game on Saturday.
The game would wind down quickly as both teams were substituting in the fourth period with frequency and everyone who suited up would see action.
By the time the final buzzer would sound, the Lady Broncos would hold a 55-26 lead and they were on their way to the second round of the Tournament, needing only a single win to send them back to the Idaho State, 4A Girls Basketball Tournament in the Treasure Valley beginning on February 17-19 with the finals on the floor of the Nampa Ford Center.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a game on Saturday, February 5 in Blackfoot at 7 pm against the winner between Shelley and Skyline. The winner of that game will earn the automatic berth to the Idaho State 4A Girls Basketball Turnament.
HILLCREST 6 8 3 9 26
BLACKFOOT 19 10 14 12 55
Individual scoring
Hillcrest (26): Quinnleigh Kesler, 9; Lexid Kesler, 4; Brooke Cook, 5; Nyah Lugo, 6; Amber Sargent, 2
Blackfoot (55): Megan Evans, 3; Prairie Caldwell, 2; Marlee Pieper, 4; Izzy Arave, 8; Esperanza Vergara, 7; Kianna Wright, 21; Hadley Humpherys, 10