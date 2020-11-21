BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos invited the Century Lady Diamondbacks to town in what many felt might be a preview of the state tournament coming up in February.
It did not turn out that way.
For whatever reason, the Lady Broncos’ offense disappeared after a couple of decent performances in a win over Madison and a loss to Thunder Ridge, a pair of 5A schools.
Of most importance was the inability to get the ball inside to Hadley Humpherys, the Lady Broncos’ most consistent inside player, a player who can dominate a game and who can be counted upon to score in double figures and get double figure rebounds in each and every game. The passes inside either disappeared or were not where Humpherys could handle them and get off a shot.
To make things even worse was the fact that outside shooter Izzy Arave lost her touch, something that hounded the Lady Broncos for exasperating times a year ago. Without the outside threat and an inability to get the ball into Humpherys in the right place, the Lady Broncos become very easy to defend and it takes away from the ability the Lady Broncos have with players like Kianna Wright and Tylar Dalley to work the boards and get second chances.
The two big scorers for the Lady Broncos, Humpherys and Arave, combined for a total of five points on the night and that will not get the Broncos many wins this season.
“We forced them into some shots they didn’t like to take and we shot the ball really well in the first half,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “Our defensive intensity really pushed us into some points on offense.”
The Broncos were never really in the game from the opening tip, only scoring three points in the first quarter, adding four in the second quarter and then three more in the third period.
The Diamondbacks were up 34-7 by halftime. The quick lead allowed Shuler to bolster the experience of his reserves, namely Kyleigh Gardea, who led all scorers with 13 points.
“The nice thing is, my bench stepped up. Kyleigh stepped up and hit some 3s. We’re deep and we’re balanced. It’s fun to watch,” Shuler said. “After this game, it’s a jump in the right direction. I saw glimpses of what we can be and we just have to stay consistent with that.”
The loss dropped the Lady Broncos to 1-3 on the season and they will be in action again on Tuesday when they host the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers, winners over Shelley on Thursday night, 56-52. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and there will be restricted seating available as per the new guidelines for high school games.
CENTURY 43, BLACKFOOT 16
Century 15 19 5 4 — 43
Blackfoot 3 4 3 6 — 16
Century — Kyleigh Gardea 13, Ashton Adamson 11, Taylor Smith 7, Tenleigh Smith 6, Taylor Bull 2, Preslie Merrill 2, Allie Horsley 2.
Blackfoot --Prairie Caldwell 4, Izzy Arave 1, Esperanza Vergara 5, Tylar Dalley 2, Hadley Humpherys 4.