NAMPA — Following their walk-off of sorts in the opening game of the 4A state softball tournament, the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot got a bit of their own medicine on Friday afternoon when they tangled with Ridgevue in the second round with a berth in the semifinals at stake.
Leading the game 3-2, the Lady Broncos allowed Ridgeview to load the bases, bringing up the last person on the roster, #22, who promptly planted a 1-2 pitch over the outfield fence, clearing the bases and giving Ridgvue a 6-3 win.
The Lady Broncos had been sailing along with a lead as ace pitcher Kymber Wieland, who suffered a shot to the face off the bat of a Ridgevye batter earlier in the day and was under the sport’s concussion protocol, had been mowing down the Warhawks, despite her team’s lack of defense. The Lady Broncos allowed runs to score in the first two innings on errors and had committed six through the first six innings.
When you get to tournaments like the state tournaments, they are often won or lost based upon the defense played by the teams.
In any case, the Lady Broncos had their chances, and simply had to close things out in the seventh inning to make the semifinals with a chance to take home the big blue trophy.
Things just didn’t work out in the Lady Broncos’ favor on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Broncos did outhit the Warhawks 7-6 on the day, but the big fly in the seventh by Ridgevue helped the Warhawks sweep to the victory.
With the loss, the Lady Broncos were sent to the elimination side of the bracket, where they faced Century.
BLACKFOOT 010 101 0 — 3 7 6
RIDGEVUE 110 000 4 — 6 6 0
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 4 0 2 0 0 0
Sami Staley 4 0 0 0 0 3
Vic Agado 3 0 0 0 0 1
Tylar Daley 2 2 1 0 1 0
Demry Wixom 3 1 2 1 0 1
Madi Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yoleni Navarrete 3 0 0 0 0 0
Kymber Wieland 3 0 2 2 0 1
Malia Taufui 3 0 0 0 0 2
Carlee Smith 3 0 0 0 0 2
Azia Martinez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez — — — — — -
Totals 28 3 7 3 1 10
Batting 2B: Tylar Daley
TB: Tylar Daley 2, Marli Pearson 2, Kymber Wieland 2, Demry Wixom 2
RBI: Kymber Wieland 2, Demry Wixom
FC: Yoleni Navarrete
SB: Tylar Daley
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (44.83%)
Vic Agado, Tylar Daley 3, Marli Pearson, Sami Staley 2, Malia Taufui 2, Kymber Wieland 2, Demry Wixom 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Taliiyah Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson 2, Sami Staley
DP: Tylar Daley, Yoleni Navarrete
Ridgeview
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
#17 4 0 1 1 0 1
#6 2 1 0 0 2 2
#8 4 0 1 0 0 0
#13 3 1 2 0 0 0
#9 2 0 0 0 2 2
#5 4 1 1 0 0 2
#1 4 0 0 0 0 0
#7 3 1 0 0 1 1
#22 4 2 1 4 0 0
#14 — — — — — -
Totals 30 6 6 5 5 8
Batting 2B: #17
HR: #22
Grand slam: #22
TB: #17 2, #8, #13 2, #5, #22 4
RBI: #17, #22 4
ROE: #17, #13, #7, #22 2
FC: #1
HBP: #13
SB: #8, #13
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (50.00%)
#17 3, #6 2, #8, #13 2, #9 3, #5, #1 2, #7, #22 3
Team LOB: 10
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 6.2 133 .617 6 6 4 8 5 1
Totals 6.2 133 .617 6 6 4 8 5 1
PitchingHBP: Kymber Wieland
WP: Kymber Wieland 2
Pitches-Strikes: Kymber Wieland 133-82
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kymber Wieland 3-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kymber Wieland 20-36
Ridgeview
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#17 7.0 99 .646 7 3 3 10 1 0
Totals 7.0 101 .644 7 3 3 10 1 0
PitchingPitches-Strikes: #17 99-64
Groundouts-Flyouts: #17 6-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #17 21-29
Stats provided by Game Changer