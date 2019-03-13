POCATELLO -- The Blackfoot Lady Broncos took to the road for their season opener and found the going a bit tough as they squared off against the Pocatello Lady Indians and came up on the wrong side of 5-0 score.
“It was the first game and all in all, we didn't play all that badly,” Blackfoot head coach Jeff Dalley said. “We saw some good things and we will only get better as the season goes on.”
Maggie Hepworth took the ball to the pitching circle to start the game and went 2 2/3 innings, giving up all five of Pocatello's runs in the game. She was followed to the circle by Kymber Wieland, who pitched 3 ½ innings of no-hit softball.
Pocatello out-hit the Broncos 7-4 in the game.
The Lady Broncos start the season off 0-1 with a game scheduled on today against Rigby, weather permitting.