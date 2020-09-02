IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos volleyball team ventured north to Idaho Falls to participate in the Skyline quad meet and faced off with a pair of 5A schools in Madison and Rigby.
Facing Madison in their first match, the Lady Broncos fell to the Lady Bobcats in three sets by the scores of 25-17, 25-14, and 25-14.
The Lady Broncos had trouble getting their offense going and when a couple of defensive mistakes cropped up, they had no answer to the more experienced team from Rexburg.
In the second match of the evening, against Rigby, things were different and the Lady Broncos gave the Lady Trojans everything they could have asked for.
The opening set between the two was a close game throughout with each team having the opportunity to take control and neither one grabbing the bull by the horn until the Lady Broncos opened up a lead late in the set. They would eventually go on to capture the first set by a score of 25-22 to grab a 1-0 lead over the Lady Trojans.
The Rigby crew came back in the second set behind their experienced group of seniors, particularly Shayla Cherry, and dominated the Broncos, winning the second set by the score of 25-12.
The Lady Broncos had trouble staying focused on the set at hand and seemed uncomfortable throughout. The break between the second and third sets seemed to make a world of difference and the Lady Broncos were more energized and active than they had been during the second set.
They grabbed a lead early, battled back when challenged by Rigby, and were able to withstand a late rally from the Lady Trojans and captured the third set by the score of 25-21. Rigby didn’t give an inch in that third set, the Lady Broncos were simply better at the game.
That brought up set number four and in the set, it became a game of “I don’t want it, you take it” with both teams squandering opportunities to close things out.
In the end, it was again the senior leadership of Shayla Cherry who refused to let her team lose the set with save after save and kill after kill. Cherry was a one-person wrecking crew and the team that she took advantage of was the Lady Broncos, who just didn’t have an answer for the all-around play of Cherry.
It all came down to the fifth and final set of the match, with the two teams tied at two sets each and it was just as you might expect, with two teams battling for the win. It was close throughout, with neither team able to gain a two-point advantage in the late stages.
The set and match eventually went Rigby’s way as they would emerge with a 20-18 win over the Lady Broncos.
There were some good things to take away from the matches at Skyline in that the Lady Broncos were competitive and didn’t give up during the two battles with 5A schools.
They are still looking for a team leader to emerge, someone who will step up and refuse to let the team lose a match when it is on the line. That will come with experience and the young players on the team are getting better and the team is molding into what new head coach Kiarra Johnson envisioned when she took the team over this summer.