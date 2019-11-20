BLACKFOOT – In the highly anticipated and eagerly awaited return to the court of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos basketball team, absent since the consolation championship game in Boise last February, a raucous and loudly cheering team went home disappointed after the Thunder Ridge Titans handed the Broncos an unexpected defeat on opening night of the girls’ basketball season.
The Titans used some timely outside shooting and a collapsing defense into the paint to keep the Lady Broncos at bay throughout the second half and came away with a 68-58 win on Tuesday night.
“This isn’t anything that we can’t fix,” assistant coach Jared Arave said. “We learned tonight that we can’t just walk out onto the floor and get a win, we have to earn them, just like last year.”
The Lady Broncos got a breakout night from post player Gracie Anderson who came up big with 17 points and complemented the Broncos’ other post player Hadley Humpherys who tallied 16 points, but the pair just couldn’t keep up with the Titans’ Lauren Davenport who sank a number of long range threes as part of a 22-point outburst.
Davenport also had a bit more help offensively as Aspen Caldwell and Paige Clark would chip in with 15 and 16 points, respectively.
Turnovers and defense seemed to plague the Broncos the most, as there were a number of errant passes and times when the Titans had wide open shots without any commitment to contest those shots. Those will be among the things that the Blackfoot coaching staff will take care of before the Broncos’ next game on Saturday afternoon when they take on Burley.
Also getting into the scoring column for the Lady Broncos were Tenleigh Smith with 7 points, Isabelle Arave with 3 points, Praire Caldwell with 6 points and Kianna Wright with 7 points.
Game time on Saturday against Burley has been moved to 12 noon for the varsity so that fans and players may attend the 4A football championship contest at Holt Arena at 6 p.m.