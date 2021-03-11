Lady Broncos drop season opener to Madison

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos opened play in their softball season when they invited the Madison Lady Bobcats to town for an inter-classification contest in the High Country Conference.
They sent their ace to the circle and while she was throwing strikes and getting people out, the fielders were having their share of problems in their first excursion outside on the season.
The team had been working indoors due to the condition of the fields and the wet conditions and the inactivity did have an effect on the two teams as it appeared to be a real adventure fielding and catching the ball, especially in the early innings.
Early on, the Lady Bobcats took advantage in getting two runners on the bases with two outs and with two strikes on the batter, the Madison clean-up hitter planted an opposite field home run over the right field fence and just like that, it was 3-0 in favor of Madison.
The following batter added to the Lady Broncos’ misery as she sent a ball over the center field fence and it was suddenly 4-0 with the Broncos yet to come to the plate although two of those runs were unearned runs.
The Broncos battled right back in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of runs of their own to cut the lead to 4-2 with the Bobcats coming back up to bat.
A pair of miscues in the top half of the inning led to another two runs, pushing the score to 6-2.
The Lady Broncos would get another run two innings later and that got them back into the game at 6-3, but the Lady Bobcats were not done scoring runs in this contest.
They were able to score three times in the top of fifth inning, pushing the score up to 9-3. What the Bobcats did not count on is that this will be a scrappy group of Lady Broncos and there is fight in this team and they were not going to go easily.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Lady Broncos would strike for another three runs as they used the small ball to get runners on base and then used a three-run homer off the bat of Malia Taufu’i to get the Broncos back within striking distance at 9-6.
The two teams then settled down, putting zeroes on the scoreboard into the seventh. The Lady Bobcats went meekly in the top of the seventh, bringing up the Lady Broncos to bat with a chance to tie the score or take the win if they could rally for a four-run bottom of the seventh.
It was mental errors that cost the Lady Broncos this time around as they ran themselves into an out and the Bobcats’ right fielder make a nice catch and then the left fielder made a diving grab and just like that, the Lady Broncos were putting an “L” next the score as they began the season with a loss against Madison.
The Lady Broncos will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Idaho Falls to take on the Lady Tigers in a game set to begin at 4 p.m. Then it will be off to the St. George tournament which begins on Thursday, March 18.