BLACKFOOT – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot got together with the Lady Knights from Hillcrest on Wednesday evening for a game of soccer under the lights at Bronco Stadium on the campus of Blackfoot high School.
A secondary feature of the game was the honoring of seven seniors from the Blackfoot team who will be graduating in the spring and recognizing them for their contributions to the program over the years.
Those seven included Ember Torres, Magaly Garcia, Andrea Hammond, Julissa Flores, Zayra Munoz, Dessi Sanchez, and Ellie McBride.
The seven along with their parents or escorts were honored in a ceremony prior to the start of the game with Hillcrest.
Ember Torres, #21, was escorted by Leesa Bench, Adrian Quezada and Tomas Torres.
Magaly Garci, #10 was escorted by Manuel and Bertha Garcia.
Andrea Hammond, #20, was escorted by Matthew and Cristina Hammond.
Julissa Flores, #19, was escorted by Petra Pelayo.
Zayra Munoz, #14, was escorted by Sandy and Efrain Munoz.
Dessie Sanchez, #25, was escored by Ramon Sanchez and Heidi Orton.
Ellie McBride, $9, was escorted by Paul and Natalie McBride.
The game started off great for Hillcrest, as they were able to take advantage of a couple of Blackfoot errors and jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Blackfoot countered back with a goal at the 16 minute mark of the first half.
Hillcrest got another score just before halftime at the 25 second mark to go to the intermission ahead by the tally of 4-1.
In the second half, a much more spirited effort was forthcoming from the Lady Broncos and they kept the pressure on throughout. They limited Hillcrest to a single goal in the second half while scoring a pair of goals themselves to close the game to 5-3, but couldn’t get any closer.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a match against Skyline on Monday evening, at the Idaho Falls Soccer complex beginning at 7:30 p.m.