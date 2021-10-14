BLACKFOOT – They came and they gathered, in part to honor the four volleyball seniors who have worked their way through a coaching change and different teammates and of course injuries through the course of their time at Blackfoot High School.
They also came to play the Shelley Lady Russets in an important High Country Conference match with the District 6/High Country Conference tournament just a couple of weeks away and the all important seeding on the line with their final standings in conference play.
It was important to honor these four seniors — Hadley Humphreys, Elliott Wehrle, Elyssa Smith and Lexy Parsons — as they have been the stalwarts of the program this season, and all would play an important part in the match on Wednesday night, with the exception of Elliott Wehrle, who was in a walking boot with an injury.
The Lady Broncos came to play, there was no doubt about it, and each of the four sets was close and up for grabs in the closing minutes of each set.
The first set went to Shelley by the score of 25-22, the second set as well, by the score of 27-25, before the Lady Broncos struck back in the third set by the score of 25-21. Shelley closed things out in the fourth set by the score of 26-24, for the 3-1 win.
With the win, the Shelley Lady Russets solidified their place in the standings as they move to 4-4 on the conference behind the record of Bonneville who sits at 7-0. Shelley is 13-15 overall for the year.
Blackfoot falls to fourth in the conference with a 3-4 mark and are 8-17 on the season.
Shelley has ended the regular season while Blackfoot still has a match left with Hillcrest before the seeding and brackets are released for the tournament which will begin next week. Bonneville will undoubtedly be the top seed, while Skyline, Blackfoot and Shelley all have a chance to end up at 4-4 in conference play and will go to the tie-breakers to determine the second seed.
The District 6/High Country Conference tournament will begin on Oct. 19, with the top seed facing the fifth seed, the third and fourth seeds playing each other and the second seed getting a bye the first round and facing the winner of the third and fourth seeded match.