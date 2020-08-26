POCATELLO – It probably wasn’t the outcome the Blackfoot Lady Broncos wanted as they traveled to Century for their season opener.
The game followed a Friday cancellation of a game at Thunder Ridge for the Lady Broncos and featured the coaching debut at the helm of the program for head coach Manuel Garcia.
While the contest ended in a 6-0 win for Century, there are some bright spots for the Lady Broncos along the way.
What you saw was a program battling back from the depths of the standings in the High Country Conference, taking on an established program in the Century Diamondbacks, who have been winners and challengers for district titles for several years.
Last year alone, the team scored in double figures four times, including a 19-0 win. Century is an established team and a tough starting point for Blackfoot and their new coach.
As things turned out, the game was pretty predictable.
At Century, the host Diamondbacks kept a clean sheet to record their first win of the season.
Kyleigh Gardea scored two goals in the first half and then played the second half in goal to finish the shutout.
Sophie Hall, Emma Edgley, Amabel Avila and Samantha Morgan scored a goal apiece.
“It was your typical first game,” Century coach Matt Shutes said. “They played well. We moved the ball around well. There were definitely some things we have to work on defense, but overall we played well.”
This is only the beginning of the new era of girls’ soccer at Blackfoot and the loss should not mean anything to the fans of the program. This is only the beginning of what will be a great program down the road and the change in attitude and fundamentals can already be seen, both in practice and on the field in the games.