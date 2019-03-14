BLACKFOOT — The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot bounced back nicely from a loss to Pocatello earlier in the week with a fine win against Rigby Thursday by a final of 4-2.
“We got a really good win today against a pretty good team,” Blackfoot coach Jeff Dalley said. “The girls came and hit well and Kymber Wieland was just lights out from the circle.”
The Lady Broncos came out swinging and put four runs on the board in the first few innings, and the pitching staff took care of the rest. Wieland, who had 3 1/3 innings of no-hit ball on Tuesday, took the ball to the circle to start the game on Thursday and it was more of the same.
“I think that Kym stretched her hitless streak to eight innings today,” assitant coach Greg Wieland said. “She got a little cold from the wind in the later innings, but she was still pitching strong.”
The Broncos turned to Kyah Henderson in the sixth inning and she continued to throw strikes and the defense was backing her up just as well as they did Wieland. Henderson sailed through the sixth inning, gave up a single run in the seventh inning before closing the door on the Lady Trojans and getting the save for Blackfoot.
“We have been saying all spring that we were going to be a good hitting team, and the fact that we didn’t hit the ball on Tuesday surprised us a bit,” Dalley said. “Today was different, we swung the bats well, we executed our game plan, we put runs on the board and turned it over to the pitchers, who came through very well. It was a good game all around for us today, but we still have some things to work on.”
Next up for the Lady Broncos will be a doubleheader on Saturday as they travel to Minico for games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Both teams will enter the game with identical 1-1 records as the Spartans split a doubleheader with Century on Tuesday, dropping the first game 15-10 to the Diamondbacks before taking the nightcap by a final of 6-5.
The games should be a good test for the young Broncos as they look to measure their early season progress.