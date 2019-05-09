BLACKFOOT – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot, sent to the left side of the district bracket in softball, found an old foe in Bonneville waiting for them Thursday after the Bees had dispatched the Skyline Grizzlies earlier in the afternoon.
The Broncos had handled the Bees on two different occasions this season, but there is the old saying about how tough it is to beat a team three times in a season. Truer words could not have been expressed as the two teams engaged into a contest that would leave both teams exhausted at its conclusion.
The Broncos jumped to the early lead, mainly on the strength of a two-run homer by Chloe Cronquist followed by a solo shot by Tylar Dalley. That gave the Broncos a 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
Bonneville, in true Bees fashion, rallied right back in the top of the second with four runs of their own and the game was on.
The Broncos and Bees would trade the lead back and forth and when the Bees scored four runs in the top of the seventh, they had a 10-9 lead.
That is when the Broncos would rally right back and score three times to take the game 12-10.
The game was not without its share of drama as the Bees gained the lead in the top of the seventh when an obvious interference call was not made by either umpire, and even after a lengthy discussion between the two, a no call was allowed to stand and the Bees had the tie, and eventually the lead as the two teams went to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Sometimes karma comes into play and that happened in the bottom of the seventh. The Broncos got runners on first and second and when the runners broke on a double steal, Kyah Henderson slid into third base and was called safe as she slid under the tag. A fan voiced his displeasure at the call and was ejected from the ball park.
With the bases loaded and one out, Ahna Yancey came to the plate and promptly sent a ball into centerfield, which landed out of the reach of the Bees’ centerfielder and sent two runners to the plate with the winning runs, ending the game.
Kyah Henderson and Ahna Yancey each had three hits to lead the Broncos offense, while Chloe Cronquist would net five runs batted in during the contest.
Maggie Hepworth and Kymber Wieland split the pitching duties on the afternoon and Wieland had five strikeouts during her 2 2/3 inning of work to close things out.
With the win, the Broncos earned a rematch with the Idaho Falls Tigers which would be their third game of the day that started at approximately 6 p.m.