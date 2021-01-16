BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School Lady Broncos have arrived in girls’ basketball. There is no other way to look at it, no other way to describe it, but we won’t use the term “upset” when speaking of a win that the Lady Broncos engineer, even if it is against a 5A powerhouse like Rigby, Madison or in the case of Thursday night, the Thunder Ridge Lady Titans.
It isn’t fair to the girls who play or the coaches who have built this team this season. They are just flat out good and use all of their assets in each and every game. That is how they beat Thunder Ridge on Thursday night by the final of 63-49 behind 21 points from Hadley Humpherys and Esperanza Vergara.
This second meeting with the Thunder Ridge Titans came on the heels of what some people called an upset when they beat Hillcrest at the Knights’ home floor. That win was by 14 points, but the Broncos had beaten Hillcrest by 20 when they played them in Blackfoot, so there is no upset there at all. Even if you use the adage of “teams usually have as much as a 10-point advantage playing at home” would have made the normal person expect a 10-point win based upon Blackfoot’s 20-point win in December.
Blackfoot played Thunder Ridge back in November at Thunder Ridge and lost the game by 10 points. That would have made the game on Thursday a toss-up, but the Broncos won by 14, which means either they are a lot better than they were two months ago, or the Titans are a lot worse and that’s unlikely, they are a good team and they will be heard from later this season when the district tournaments begin and berths at the state tournaments are awarded. So will the Broncos.
The Lady Broncos took control of Thursday’s game early on, from the opening tip. Using 10 points from Hadley Humpherys, the Lady Broncos were on top at the beginning, building a 12-point advantage before the end of the first quarter, and never looked back. Sure, you could say that Thunder Ridge was able to get back in the game in the second quarter, narrowing the lead to only nine by halftime, but every time they whittled a couple or four or six points off the Blackfoot lead, the Lady Broncos would come right back with a three-point shot or a bucket and a free throw from Humpherys or Kianna Wright or Esperanza Vergara that built the lead right back up.
The Lady Broncos are a complete team and while they can be leery of the next game (Century) if and when they win that game, it will not be an upset. They will go into the gymnasium at Century prepared and if they can execute their offense and defense, have a very good chance at coming away with another win.
That is just the way they roll. And they don’t have to have any one player shoulder the scoring lead, any one of four or five players can do that and have done that this season.
One night, like Thursday, it will be Humpherys and Vergara who score big. Last time out, it was Izzy Arave and Prairie Caldwell who scored the most points, earlier this year it was the players who share the post duties on the team — Tylar Dalley, Wright and Humpherys. With this team, you just never know.
The Titans gave it everything they had on Thursday, they just couldn’t cut into the lead of the Broncos and as the game went on, you could see the frustration on the faces of the players, when every time they made a run at the Broncos, Blackfoot would come right back and offset it with a big basket or two to offset the score by Thunder Ridge. That is how the Broncos are getting it done each and every night.
The third and fourth quarters were very similar to the second, where Thunder Ridge would make a little run at the Lady Broncos, only to have Vergara and Humpherys return the favor and pick up scores that kept the game in the 10-point range. Thunder Ridge got more and more frustrated and it showed not only in their play, but also in the looks on the faces of the players who were not able to close the gap on Blackfoot.
“These girls are getting better with each practice and are trusting each other and the coaches,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “I couldn’t be happier with the way these girls are handling everything and that will be even more important as we go down the stretch in the regular season and get ready for the district tournament.”
By the time the fourth period was halfway over, both teams began substituting and were able to get everyone into the game that had suited up, which also builds trust and camaraderie between the players as the season begins to wind down.
Following Saturday’s game at Century will be the final three games in the High Country Conference regular season before the district tournament begins with a berth on the line in the state tournament.
BLACKFOOT 63, THUNDER RIDGE 49
Thunder Ridge 5 18 11 15 — 49
Blackfoot 17 15 17 14 — 63
Thunder Ridge — Aspen Caldwell 10, Kennedy Stenquist 8, Marley Spencer 2, Lauren Davenport 7, Paige Clark 22.
Blackfoot — Izzy Arave 8, Esperanza Vergara 21, Kianna Wright 8, Marlee Pieper 4, Tylar Dalley 1, Hadley Humpherys 21.