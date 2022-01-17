IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos put their undefeated, 16-0 record on the line when they traveled to Idaho Falls to tangle with the Lady Titans of Thunder Ridge, and they came out on top in a tough test, 50-49.
By halftime, the game resembled just another win for the resume of Idaho’s top-ranked 4A girls’ team, ahead by a score of 27-12 in a contest where everything seemed to be working for Blackfoot.
The second half proved to be anything but a cakewalk, as the Lady Titans stormed out of the locker room, quickly cut into the lead and put the Lady Broncos on their heels, letting them know nobody was going to hand the rest of the season to them on a silver platter.
By the time the final buzzer ended the game, the Broncos were lucky to escape with the one-point win over the gutsy Titans, who have spent a good portion of the season sitting atop the High Country Conference’s 5A standings and currently sport a 14-3 record. On any other night, this could easily have been the game that ruined a perfect season for Blackfoot and they were lucky that didn’t end up being the case.
The game started out like so many others have this year, with Blackfoot going inside to their powerful post game and Kianna Wright responded just like she always seems to, by going to the hoop for scores. When she and Hadley Humpherys couldn’t get the shot they wanted, they passed the ball outside for an open look at the basket by one of the Lady Broncos’ outside assassins and just like that, the Lady Broncos had built a 12-0 lead and there was still over four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Things were looking like just another easy win for Blackfoot while Thunder Ridge was struggling in every phase of the game. Blackfoot was content to let some time run off the clock and went to their passing game as they looked for the good, wide open shot before letting the ball fly. That allowed for the Titans to work some things out, but the end of the first quarter ended with Blackfoot comfortably ahead at 14-5.
The second quarter appeared to be more of the same as Blackfoot found open shot after open shot and continued to build the lead, moving the score up to 27-12 lead that at the time seemed to be insurmountable.
That is when the halftime adjustments are made and the Thunder Ridge coaching staff went to work on their team and it was a different pair of teams that took the floor in the second half.
The Lady Titans returned to their home floor with a look in their eyes. It wasn’t fear, but sheer determination.
They quickly shut down the Lady Broncos on several possessions, while scoring themselves, and just like that, the 15-point lead was down to nine and the Lady Titans were on the move.
A timeout by Blackfoot slowed the onslaught down, but only temporarily, as the Lady Titans continued to chip away at the lead. By the end of the third quarter, the lead had been dwindled down to only seven points at 38-31, and while that should not have caused any jitters in the play of Blackfoot, you could almost feel the confidence of a 16-0 team begin to escape the team as a whole.
Free throws were beginning to hit the front of the rim rather than going into the basket. Turnovers began happening and as they did, the score kept getting closer and closer, until the Lady Titans were within one point.
That is when Blackfoot senior point guard Izzy Arave connected from downtown with one of her smooth, rhythmic three-point shots that hit nothing but the bottom of the net, pushing the lead back out to four points as the clock was winding down.
That is when usually automatic free throw shooters like Prairie Caldwell and Hadley Humphreys found the basket to have a lid on it, and the Lady Broncos began to miss free throws.
The Lady Titans continued to chip away, closing the lead to three, then two and finally to within one. The Broncos then found themselves ahead by one point, Thunder Ridge had the ball with a half second remaining in regulation and a final desperate attempt at a score was fruitless and the Lady Broncos were able to escape with a victory.
There should be no panic in the Lady Broncos’ corner at this stage of the season. There are only four regular season games remaining,
They are scheduled to face off against Shelley in Shelley, a matchup they won at home by the final score of 64-32 back on the last day of November. They also play Skyline in Blackfoot, a matchup they won the first time around by the score of 62-38 just before going on the Christmas break.
The third of the four scheduled regular season games remaining will be against Bonneville as the regular season of the High Country Conference comes to an end. The season will close out with Senior Night for Blackfoot when they welcome Century to town for a final tune-up before district play begins.
BLACKFOOT 14 13 11 12 — 50 THUNDER RIDGE 5 7 19 18 — 49
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (50): Prairie Caldwell, 9; Marlee Pieper, 4; Izzy Arave, 9; Kendylan Anderson, 3; Kianna Wright, 17; Hadley Humpherys, 8
Thunder Ridge (49): Aspen Caldwell, 14; Kennedy Stenquist, 9; Kelly Hogue, 8; Trysta Hoffman, 6; Brlee Furness, 10; Kamrin Ottley, 2