IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos dropped their season opening game at home to the Thunder Ridge Lady Titans before running off nine straight wins and showing that they are indeed a contender for one of two berths at the state girls’ basketball championships.
Then came a rough three-game stretch, where they played in the Timberline Tournament in Boise and came home to face the top-ranked team in the 4A classification, the undefeated Bonneville Bees.
A three-game losing skid had Blackfoot faithful scratching their heads as the team headed to Thunder Ridge on Wednesday for a rematch of that season opening loss.
Thunder Ridge was not afraid of Blackfoot in the season opener and they showed little fear on Wednesday night as they opened up the game with a pair of long range three-pointers off the hands of point guard Sierra John and just like that, the Titans were up 6-0.
Izzy Arave answered back with a three, a forecast of what was to come later in the game, and the two teams battled through the end of the quarter with Thunder Ridge leading 10-6 at the buzzer.
The Lady Broncos stepped up the defense and despite some foul trouble with post Hadley Humpherys, they were able to move into the lead by the intermission.
It was close, but the Lady Broncos were in front and set on controlling the game from there at 23-22.
The second half began with the Lady Broncos very intense on defense and the resulting turnovers and improved rebounding by Blackfoot led to some separation between the two teams. Blackfoot continued to work the ball inside and things started to click as the ball went in to Hadley Humpherys and she responded with some nifty left-handed lay-ups and the lead got extended to 39-31 by the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Broncos were determined to control the tempo in the final stanza and began to be a little more deliberate in their offense and when the Titans began collapsing down on Humpherys, that opened up the outside and Izzy Arave stepped up, drilling four three-pointers in the period to give her a game-high 17 points.
With the win, the Broncos picked up their 10th win on the season and now have a record of 10-4 on the year. They sit in the second position in the High Country Conference with a 4-1 record and have an important non-conference game tonight when they travel to Rigby to tackle the 5A Lady Trojans. Rigby currently leads the 5A division of the High Country Conference with a 3-0 record in conference play and a 10-5 record overall.
BLACKFOOT 47, THUNDER RIDGE 38
Blackfoot 6 17 16 8 — 47
Thunder Ridge 10 12 9 7 — 38
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 7, Isabelle Arave 17, Kianna Wright 4, Tylar Dalley 2, Kristen Thomas 2, Gracie Andersen 5, Hadley Humpherys 10.
Thunder Ridge — Sierra John 6, Paige Clark 8, Lauren Davenport 18, Aspen Caldwell 2, Avery Turnage 2, Halli Smith 2.