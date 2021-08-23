IDAHO FALLS – It wasn’t the finish that the Blackfoot Lady Broncos wanted or needed to begin the season. A road game to begin with, against a 5A program on the rise, and with a young and rising team of their own.
The outcome was probably predictable, but not any easier to take as the Lady Titans were able to dispatch of the Lady Broncos by the final score of 6-1 to open the 2021 season and, with three more games in rapid succession, not a lot of time to work on things that may have cropped up during the game.
The Lady Broncos were right back in action on Monday, when they hosted Century, Wednesday when they host Idaho Falls, and again on Saturday, when they host Rigby. That is three more tough games for the Lady Broncos in a week’s span and it is tough to prepare when you don’t have much practice time between games.
Coach Manuel Garcia has his hands full, but there were some good things to be taken from the game last Saturday as well.
His team showed more knowledge of the game than they did at times a year ago and they showed more acceptance of what the game plan and the coaching style of Garcia is and what to expect from him on the sidelines. Both good things for the future.
Whether it will translate into a win in the next three games is yet to be determined, but one can always remain optimistic and look forward to the good times when the wins are more plentiful than what they may be this season.
This is a growing program where the sky is the limit and things will get better as time goes along.