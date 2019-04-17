IDAHO FALLS – Just one day after claiming the top spot in the High Country Conference, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos were right back after it Wednesday, riding a nine-game winning streak and facing a familiar foe in the Idaho Falls Tigers.
The Tigers felt the sting of the Broncos on Tuesday, as they lost a game in Blackfoot by the final of 2-1. Wednesday was a different day and a different game and it produced a different result.
The Tigers were relentless as they scored in each of the first three innings to claim a 6-2 lead and then closed matters out with a four-run sixth inning on their way to an 11-4 win over the Blackfoot crew.
That win puts the two teams right back into a tie atop the High Country Conference standings with identical records of 5-1.
The Broncos got another great offensive game from Chloe Cronquist, who rapped out three hits and had a pair of runs batted in on the day. The problem was that they didn’t get much else on the day despite having 13 hits on the day.
It was five errors that did the Broncos in on Wednesday.
Maggie Hepworth was sent to the circle for coach Jeff Dalley and she gave her team a chance as she threw five solid innings, striking out a game-high three batters on the afternoon, but the Broncos’ offense, despite getting plenty of hits, just couldn’t get the runs across the plate in support of their pitcher.
Nothing was lost for the Broncos, as they will now have a full week to prepare for their next two games, coming up on Wednesday and Thursday in a home and home series with Hillcrest.
Hillcrest has struggled on the season, with just a single run, so a sweep is almost expected here and will go a long ways toward the regular season title for the Broncos.
Game time on Wednesday, at Hillcrest will be 4 p.m.