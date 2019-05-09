BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos have worked hard all season long to earn the top seed in the District 6, 4A softball tournament. That edge was taken away Thursday afternoon as the tournament resumed play and the Lady Broncos faced off with the second seed Tigers from Idaho Falls.
With pitcher Kymber Wieland in the circle and throwing strikes, the first couple of innings were going the Broncos’ way.
In the third, things began to slip away a bit as the Tigers were able to get two runs for a 2-0 lead.
The Tigers would add another run in the fifth, and two more in the sixth and ended up on the right end of a 5-1 score, sending the Broncos into the elimination side of the bracket.
Wieland was a hard luck loser in the game as she went the full seven innings, striking out seven Tigers along the way.
Offensively, the Broncos did get six hits and were led by Ahna Yancey who had two hits and drove in the only run the Broncos would be able to get during the contest. Kyah Henderson was also prominent in the game with three walks and a hit as the Tiger pitching staff was working around Henderson and Crongquist for the entire game. That game plan worked to perfection as they were able to keep the two big hitters in the Broncos offense from doing much damage.
The Broncos were also tagged with a couple of errors and they did result in some additional offense for the Tigers.
With the win, the Tigers advanced on to the semi-final game which was scheduled for 6 p.m. against the winner of the Blackfoot–Bonneville game.
The Broncos were to be right back in action against the winner of Bonneville and Skyline, which turned out to be Bonneville and those two teams went into game mode at 4 p.m.