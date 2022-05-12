BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos continued on the path to a district softball championship as they held on for a win over the Hillcrest Lady Knights on Wednesday by the final score of 8-6.
The two teams found themselves playing as they both defeated their opening round opponents a day earlier.
Hillcrest, the number two seeded team in the tournament, beat Skyline to reach the semifinals, while Blackfoot downed Shelley 13-3 to also reach the semifinals.
Blackfoot would use a six-run fourth inning to overcome a 4-2 lead against Hillcrest and propel themselves into the championship game on Thursday afternoon. Both teams are guaranteed at least a play-in game to the state tournament that begins next week.
It doesn’t appear that Blackfoot is willing to settle for that opportunity as they continue to play like it is the championship or nothing for this team.
Hillcrest tried to rally with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the Lady Broncos were able to stave off any further rally by the Lady Knights.
Blackfoot sent out Morgan Mecham to the circle and she responded just the way you would want a pitcher to respond, with a strong outing. Mecham went five strong innings, and although she may have given up six runs, she was also able to leave with the lead, which put her in line for the win.
Sami Staley came in to relieve and she was able to close the door, with two innings of perfect relief, which shut Hillcrest down and earned her the save.
For Hillcrest, they sent out Jaycee Jacobsen, who pitched a complete game and was a hard luck loser in the contest.
Offensively, Blackfoot would bang out a dozen hits in the game with several players having a pair of hits, but were led in runs batted in by Chayse Cronquist and Vic Agado who each had a pair of runs batted in to lead the team. Staley would add four quality at-bats as she did everything that she could do to help the Broncos score runs.
Hillcrest was forced into a loser-out game immediately following this contest and was able to shut down Shelley 11-6, to earn a rematch with Blackfoot on Thursday afternoon.
If Blackfoot beats Hillcrest in the 4 p.m. contest, then they will be district champions and the recipient of the automatic berth at the state tournament. If Hillcrest wins, then there will be a second game to determine the district championships, with the second game loser advancing to a state play-in game on Saturday at OK Ward park against the third place finisher from District 3, either Emmett or Middleton.
HILLCREST 220 020 0 — 6 10 2
BLACKFOOT 200 600 0 — 8 12 6