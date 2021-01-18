POCATELLO – To say that Hadley Humpherys hasn’t grown as a player in her three years of varsity play for the Blackfoot Broncos would be a statement without any foundation.
Since day one, when she stepped onto the floor as a freshman, the now junior has made strides toward being the best, or at least one of the best post players in eastern Idaho. In her first few games, it was all about grabbing rebounds and making an occasional basket along the way and she was perfectly happy with 8 or 10 points and 10 or 12 rebounds.
That was then and this is now. On Saturday night, in a game against Century, things were different. Part of it had to do with a game played in Blackfoot against the Lady Diamondbacks on Nov. 19, in which the Lady Broncos may have felt embarrassed by their performance. They got beat by Century to the tune of a 43-16 final.
A lot had happened in the six or seven months since the team had been in action during the state girls’ basketball championships. Back in the spring, Courtnei Smith was the head coach for Blackfoot and her two daughters were playing on the Broncos team.
Now, Smith is an assistant coach at Idaho State University, her two daughters, Tenleigh and Taylor, are playing at Century and at the beginning of the year, Century had been the talk of the state on how good they were and going to be.
Blackfoot though they were pretty good as well, but that early game did nothing to instill confidence in the fans, the coaches and the players, but they knew deep down inside they could be very good, if only they could learn to trust one another and believe in their coaching staff.
Fast forward to Saturday night. The Broncos had done a complete 180 degree turnaround in their play and their confidence level was pretty high. They had run off seven wins in a row during the middle of the season and had just completed their third win in a row that included wins over Thunder Ridge, the number four ranked team in 5A competition, and they had beaten Hillcrest, one of the teams mentioned when the High Country Conference top seed is the topic of conversation.
They were also sitting on top of the HCC standings with a 5-0 record and season record of 13-4 and a number two ranking in the state according to the recent media poll.
The great play by the Lady Broncos against Century — even though they had to fight their way through the fourth quarter to make up some ground and then into an overtime period where they were able to withstand the onslaught from the Diamondbacks — propelled the Blackfoot five to a 55-53 win over Century.
A lot of the success on this winter’s night was due to the post player in the middle, Hadley Humpherys. She seemingly grabbed every rebound there was to grab, on both ends of the court, on her way to a 24-point, 20-rebound night, that just took your breath away. It deflated the Diamondbacks as well.
“That girl, she’s got heart,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “She’s one of the leaders on our team. She believes in her teammates, and she wants to win. ... Not only is she strong down low, but she makes good decisions, so we run things through her.”
At first glance, Humpherys looks like the kind of player who might only be on the basketball team because she’s big and tall. The coach has fantasies about a devastating low-post game, and all he gets is dropped passes and missed free throws.
Humpherys, though, is different, a truly skilled big who has touch around the basket and still chases rebounds like a homing missile. She’s not afraid to be physical either, and the difference between her and Century’s players was maybe most apparent there.
“She’s a big body in there, we just didn’t match her physicality,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “She kind of ruled the paint there. My players have to be more physical.”
In the fourth quarter and overtime of Saturday’s game against Blackfoot, all of it — even the invective directed at the refs — seemed to be targeted towards the Broncos’ Hadley Humpherys, as though the reverberating sound and emotion from the stands could prevent her from ripping down another rebound and going back up for another put-back.
It couldn’t, and neither could anyone the Diamondbacks sent at her on the floor, either.
Humpherys scored 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, probably half of which were on the offensive end, in Blackfoot’s 55-53 overtime win.
“That (first) game, back on November 19, was a humbling game for us,” Odum said. “It made us realize that we had to work. I think it helped motivate them to work harder, to practice harder. I really think going through that game has helped get us to where we are now.”
It was clear from the beginning how important Humpherys would be for Blackfoot’s hopes. Passes over the top, post-ups, high-post catches — if the Broncos broke Century’s press, it was a near-certainty that the possession would end with the ball getting in her hands somehow.
It was certainly clear that Humpherys was going to be a point of emphasis for the Broncos. She had a double-double by the end of the third quarter — 13 points and 10 rebounds — but Century led 37-31 heading into the final eight minutes. The fourth quarter, though, was all Humpherys. If the ball went up, she was getting it — and if she got it, she was either scoring or going to the free-throw line.
Her two free throws with 53.6 seconds left tied the game at 45-45. With under 10 seconds left and Century back up 49-47, she caught the ball in the high post, went right, stumbled towards the basket and laid the ball in as the Century crowd shrieked for a travel and the Blackfoot bench just shrieked in delight.
One more Humpherys offensive board and put-back in overtime gave the Broncos a 54-51 lead, and Century missed a shot to tie late. Humpherys, of course, came down with the rebound as the last seconds ticked away.
“We had chances to win it, we did a lot of good things,” Shuler said. “We ran our transition well, we executed plays. The one thing that we really want to highlight is they held their composure. You win some, you lose some, but it’s the way you bounce back after those losses and keep your composure.”
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Wednesday contest with Shelley and a tip-off at 7:30 p.m. as the Broncos will try and be 6-0 in conference play with the inside track to the top seed in the District 6, 4A Tournament.
BLACKFOOT 55, CENTURY 53 (OT)
Blackfoot 11 13 7 18 6 — 55
Century 12 14 11 12 4 — 53
Blackfoot — Hadley Humpherys 24, Kianna Wright 14, Esperanza Vergarra 6, Marlee Pieper 5, Prairie Caldwell 4, Izzy Arave 2.
Century — Merrill 19, Adamson 17, Te. Smith 12, Ta. Smith 2, Bull 2, Horsley 1.