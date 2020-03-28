BLACKFOOT – Nobody knows if this season will go down in history as the season that never was and we all hope that it will not be the case.
With the shutdown of spring sports including baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field by the Idaho High School Activities Association, we only hope that part or all of the season will be able to be salvaged and that district and state tournaments will be played in all of the sports, even if they take place in late May or early June.
There are many athletes who have been anxiously awaiting the determination of IHSAA at the end of the next week to see what decision will be made concerning spring sports.
This is a preview of the Blackfoot High School softball team, which had such high hopes for this season and started off with a quick 3-0 record in the only week of play thus far in 2020.
Last season, the Broncos had five members of the High Country All-Conference team which combined both 4A and 5A players.
Included in that group was the Player of the Year in Blackfoot’s Chloe Cronquist, who had a sensational second half of the season was well deserving of the honor, and combined with fellow infielder Kyah Henderson they gave the Broncos a solid middle of the infield. Both players return for the Lady Broncos as does first baseman Tylar Dalley so the infield is pretty well set.
Second team all-conference pitcher Kymber Wieland, who led the Lady Broncos pitching staff a year ago, is back for her junior season and has the look of a star when in the circle, delivering her assortment of pitches.
The Lady Broncos had plenty of depth a year ago, and must replace a pair of all-conference performers in Ahna Yancey and Grace Callister, but with the depth and experience on the bench, that should not prove to be a major problem for 2020.
The Lady Broncos also welcome in a new head coach in Tammy Sorensen and her staff for 2020, but the early season results have been good so that transition seems to have worked out fairly well so far. Sorensen has been a solid head coach for a number of years in southeast Idaho and will inherit a team that will be the favorites to win it all, at least as far as the High Country Conference is concerned.
With the star-studded roster of returning players coming back for the 2020 season, if it gets back to playing softball, this should be the Lady Broncos’ chance to shine. It would be a horrible circumstance if the season isn’t continued at some point in time and the season ends up being canceled. Some of these ladies, who will be seniors, may not ever have the chance to shine like this again, although they did make enough noise a year ago that there will be plenty of college coaches who will want their services.
With the uncertainty of the remainder of the 2020 season hanging over their heads, it is hard to imagine who in the High Country Conference would step up to give the Lady Broncos a run for their money, but one would have to assume that Bonneville and its rich tradition in softball will be one of the teams that will be there and offer the most competition. 5A schools like Rigby, Highland, and Thunder Ridge could all mount a challenge as well, so if and when things get back to normal, which everyone hopes will be the case, it could prove to be a great remainder of the 2020 season for the Lady Broncos.
We all need to keep in mind as well that the health and well being of the players, coaches and citizens of the community should and will come first due to COVID-19.