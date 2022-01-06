BLACKFOOT – It was back to the basketball wars for the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot as they took to the floor at Chris Gardner Gymnasium on the campus of Blackfoot High School to face Bonneville and it was almost as if they had never taken nearly three weeks off for the holiday break.
The fast break was in action early on. Izzy Arave was getting the ball inside to Hadley Humpherys for easy buckets, Kianna Wright was able to patrol the paint area, setting herself up for some easy hoops inside, all Arave had to do was step outside for a wide-open three-pointer, and just like that, the Lady Broncos had opened up play with a quick 11-0 run and a double digit lead before the game was even three minutes old.
Bonneville looked shocked, something that a lot of teams have experienced this season as there are times that the Lady Broncos simply make it look just that easy as they sped to their 14th consecutive win to open the season as they dismissed of the Bees by the final of 52-34 in High Country Conference play.
The last statement was the most important thing coming out of the Wednesday night play: Blackfoot wins another HCC game and are now 4-0 in conference play and hold a full two-game lead over Bingham County rival Shelley who went down to defeat at the hands of the hot shooting Skyline Lady Grizzlies on Wednesday night and are now 2-2 in conference play.
Back to the action in Blackfoot. The Lady Broncos’ quick start forced the hand of Bonneville coach Mike Harrigfeld who was forced to call a timeout, if for no other reason than to slow the Lady Broncos down.
The timeout was only marginally helpful, as it did slow things down and give his charges a chance to catch their breath, but it did nothing to affect the outcome of the game as the Lady Broncos simply went on about their business of winning another basketball game.
By the time the buzzer sounded ending the first eight minutes of play on Wednesday, the Lady Broncos had assumed a 16-11 lead, but the game wasn’t really that close.
The Bees had simply found the bottom of the net on a few three-point baskets that only slowed the eventual outcome down a bit and allowed the Lady Broncos to begin their mass substitution pattern that got everyone on the bench involved in the action earlier than normal.
The quickness of the play continued through the second period, as the Lady Broncos kept finding ways to exploit the defense of Bonneville, and even when Humpherys went to the sidelines with two fouls for the rest of the first half, the Broncos were able to keep finding ways to get the ball to Wright, Caldwell and Vergara and the points kept piling up on the way to a halftime lead for Blackfoot of 30-18 and the game was seemingly well in hand for another Blackfoot win.
When the teams returned from halftime, it was more of the same as the Broncos kept pouring in the points, although they did seem a bit more deliberate in their offense. Bonneville kept firing up the three point shots because they were the only open shots that the Broncos were willing to give them and although a few of those three-pointers would go into the bucket, the game of catch-up was just not working well on this winter’s night.
The end of the third would find Blackfoot comfortably ahead by 20 points at 43-23 and the call for the subs had already gone out to the Blackfoot bench.
Blackfoot’s scoring did slow down in the fourth quarter, but the game had long since been decided and the fact that they were only able to score nine points in the fourth period was more about getting some quality minutes in the book for the all important reserves as the Broncos work to get themselves ready for the upcoming district tournament, now only about three weeks away.
There are still seven more games of importance before the tournament begins that will determine the High Country Conference’s berth at the state tournament and Blackfoot is determined to be part of that show as they are the defending champions and they want nothing more than a chance to be a repeat champion. It would appear that they are on their way, they simply must not lose sight of the trail ahead of them in the coming weeks.
Next up for the Lady Broncos will be a Friday night contest as they hit the road to Rigby to take on the Lady Trojans in a 7:30 p.m. contest. The Lady Broncos downed Rigby back in the first week of December 59-51, but the Lady Trojans have improved since that time and were most recently in action on Wednesday, when they downed the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers 55-38 in High Country Conference action.
BONNEVILLE 11 7 5 11 — 34
BLACKFOOT 16 14 13 9 — 52
Individual scoring
Bonneville (34): Kaylie Kofe, 16; Ava Arfmann, 8; Alyssa Harris, 5; Mia Sorensen, 4; Makenna Cook, 1
Blackfoot {52}: Prairie Caldwell, 7; Marlee Piper, 4; Izzy Arave, 8; Esperanza Vergara, 5; Kendylan Anderson, 2; Kianna Wright, 15; Hadley Humpherys, 10