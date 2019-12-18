IDAHO FALLS – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot have been on a roll since their season opening loss to Thunder Ridge. They have reeled off eight straight wins in that time frame and the latest of those wins came on Tuesday night when they dispatched the Hillcrest Lady Knights by the final of 62-44.
The Lady Broncos have been winning in different ways each night, it seems, riding the talents of junior point guard Tenleigh Smith to a couple of wins, then relying on the inside game of Hadley Humpherys in the next.
The latter was the case on Tuesday night, as Humpherys was dominant inside as she produced 20 points and a good handful or double handful of rebounds.
The Lady Broncos opened the game with a strong first quarter, outscoring the Knights by an 18-13 margin and really never looked back the rest of the game.
The Lady Broncos would go on to outscore the Knights in each of the four quarters, and just kept pulling away. Not to take anything away from the Knights, but they were simply no match for the bigger, stronger, and more experienced Broncos on this winter’s night.
With the win, the Broncos moved their season record to 8-1, with a perfect 4-0 record in High Country Conference play and will be off until after the first of the year, when they travel to Boise for the Timberline Tournament beginning on Jan. 2.
Hillcrest will be in action next today, when they travel to Skyline for a 7:30 tip-off.
BLACKFOOT 62, HILLCREST 44
Blackfoot 18 13 15 16 — 62
Hillcrest 13 10 8 12 — 44
BLACKFOOT — Tenleigh Smith 9, Isabelle Arave 11, Kianna Wright 8, Kristen Thomas 10, Gracie Anderson 4, Hadley Humpherys 20.
HILLCREST — Baily Jones 5, Macey Larsen 13, Trinity Larsen 11, Hallie Carlson 3, Abigail Parker 4, Brooke Cook 8.