BLACKFOOT – Following an season opening win, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos were back in action on Tuesday night as they welcomed in the Thunder Ridge Lady Titans for some non-conference girls’ basketball action.
The Lady Titans had opened the season with a win over perennial contender Bonneville, so they were a formidable opponent for the Lady Broncos, who were looking to open the year 2-0 and set the tone for the rest of the season.
The way things started out, it looked like the Lady Broncos looked to be on their way to an easy win over Thunder Ridge. That is not how things turned out.
Opening up with a 14-6 first quarter and following it up with a 19-13 spread in the second quarter gave the Lady Broncos a 33-19 lead at the half and things were looking like a cruise through the neighborhood. Things changed drastically when the second half began.
It became harder to get the ball into the hands of the double post players of the Lady Broncos, Hadley Humperys and Kianna Wright, who had basically had their way in the first half.
The defense was collapsing into the paint, forcing the ball back outside into the hands of the Lady Broncos’ long range bombers and they began to respond. The Lady Broncos held their own in the third period, matching the Lady Titans basket by basket ending the period 16-16 and a lead going into the final stanza with a 49-37 edge.
Things would get tighter down the stretch as the big gun for the Lady Titans, Aspen Caldwell, was hitting with seemingly every shot she took. Caldwell would end the night with 25 points, 19 of which came in the second half.
She singlehandedly kept the Lady Titans in the contest, but this is a team game and the team play of the Lady Broncos would prevail in this contest as they withstood the rally of the Lady Titans and ended the game with a 63-57 final score.
THUNDER RIDGE 6 13 16 22 — 57
BLACKFOOT 14 19 16 14 — 63
Thunder Ridge (57): Aspen Caldwell, 25; K. Stenquist, 9; T. Hoffman, 4; B. Furniss, 5; M. Spencer, 11; K. Ottley, 3