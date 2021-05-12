BLACKFOOT – In the opening game of the High Country Conference/District 6 4A softball tournament, the Shelley Lady Russets found out just why the Blackfoot Lady Broncos had been seeded as the top team in the district.
The Lady Broncos used pitching, hitting, and power to dispatch of the Lady Russets by a final of 21-0, in a game that was called because of the Mercy Rule after just four innings of play.
Kymber Wieland, the Lady Broncos’ ace pitcher, began the game in the circle for Blackfoot and produced just like you would expect with velocity, control and total command.
Wieland only pitched for four innings, allowing four hits, no runs, walking one and striking out nine Shelley batters.
Wieland was relieved by Lindsey Cooper who mopped things up with a solid inning of play in the circle, not allowing a hit, walk or even striking out anyone. The final out recorded was on a groundout to finish off the game.
On offense, the Lady Broncos were led by five different hitters who each managed to get a pair of hits. The quintet was led by Wieland, Tylar Dalley, Yoleni Navarrette, Demry Wixom and Hailey Burnett. Those 10 hits were part of the 18 hits collected on the afternoon by the Broncos.
Wieland, Carlee Smith, and Malia Taufui each had four runs batted in during the game to lead the way for Blackfoot.
Smith’s four runs batted in came on a grand slam home run.
The Lady Broncos scored seven runs in the first inning, seven more in the third inning, added a pair of runs in the second inning and five more runs in the fourth inning.
The Lady Broncos are scheduled to play on Wednesday afternoon against Bonneville in a game slated to begin at 4 p.m.
SHELLEY 000 000 XX — 0 4 3
BLACKFOOT 727 5XX XX — 21 18 1
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 3 0 0 0 0 1
Syndney Kidman 3 0 0 0 0 0
Mikayla McDermott 2 0 0 0 1 0
Taylor Ottley 2 0 1 0 0 1
Shaylee Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 2
Shayla McDermott 2 0 1 0 0 1
Tinlie Whitaker 2 0 2 0 0 0
Sydney Hillman 2 0 0 0 0 2
Oakley RFemington 2 0 0 0 0 2
Totals 20 0 4 0 1 9
Batting 2B: Tinlie Whitaker
TB: T. Ottley, S. Mcermott T. Whitaker3
ROE: S. Kidman
SB: S.McDermott, T. Whitaker
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (33.33%)
#23, #4, #22, #8, #11, #10 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: #4, #15 2
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 4 2 1 0 0 0
Amaya Luna 1 0 1 1 0 0
Sami Staley 2 2 1 0 2 0
Madi Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0
Vic Agado 4 1 1 1 0 0
Tylar Daley 2 4 2 2 1 0
Kymber Wieland 3 0 2 4 0 0
Lindsey Cooper 1 1 1 0 0 0
Yoleni Navarrete 2 4 2 0 1 0
Malia Taufui 3 1 1 4 0 0
Carlee Smith 1 1 1 4 0 0
Demry Wixom 2 2 2 1 1 0
Azia Martinez 1 3 1 0 0 0
Hailey Burnett 3 0 2 1 1 0
#1 — — — — — -
Taliiyah Martinez — — — — — -
Macy Wheeler — — — — — -
Totals 29 21 18 18 7 0
Batting 2B: Tylar Daley, Demry Wixom, Amaya Luna
HR: Carlee Smith, Malia Taufui
Grand slam: Carlee Smith
TB: Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett 2, Lindsey Cooper, Tylar Daley 3, Azia Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson, Carlee Smith 4, Sami Staley, Malia Taufui 4, Kymber Wieland 2, Demry Wixom 3, Amaya Luna 2
RBI: Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett, Tylar Daley 2, Carlee Smith 4, Malia Taufui 4, Kymber Wieland 4, Demry Wixom, Amaya Luna
ROE: Marli Pearson, Sami Staley
HBP: Tylar Daley, Yoleni Navarrete
SB: Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson, Sami Staley
TotalsTeam QAB: 24 (63.16%)
Vic Agado, Hailey Burnett 2, Lindsey Cooper, Tylar Daley 3, Madi Duke, Azia Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson 2, Carlee Smith, Sami Staley 4, Malia Taufui, Kymber Wieland 3, Demry Wixom 2, Amaya Luna
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Vic Agado
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mikayla McDermott 0.0 21 .619 4 5 4 0 0 0
Abby Wattenbarger 2.1 65 .462 8 11 10 0 5 1
Sydney Kidman 1.2 39 .487 6 5 5 0 2 1
Totals 4.0 125 .496 18 21 18 0 7 2
Pitching HBP: #2, #5
WP: #2 2, #5
Pitches-Strikes: #2 65-30, #5 39-19, #23 21-13
Groundouts-Flyouts: #2 3-4, #5 0-2, #23 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #2 13-21, #5 6-13, #23 1-5
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 4.0 77 .675 4 0 0 9 1 0
Lindsey Cooper 1.0 8 .625 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 85 671 4 0 0 9 1 0
Pitching W: Kymber Wieland
Pitches-Strikes: Lindsey Cooper 8-5, Kymber Wieland 77-52
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lindsey Cooper 3-0, Kymber Wieland 0-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lindsey Cooper 2-3, Kymber Wieland 14-18
Stats provided by Game Changer