BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos opened the softball season and rewarded their new coach Tammy Sorensen with a win Wednesday over a 5A opponent in the Madison Bobcats.
Sending last year’s sensation Kymber Wieland to the circle, she responded with a complete game win over the Bobcats, yielding five runs on six hits and striking out 12 in the process.
The Lady Broncos were solid offensively, scoring a pair of runs in the second inning, before exploding for seven more runs in the bottom of the third for a 9-0 lead.
Madison did battle back for three runs in the top of the sixth and added another two in the top of the seventh, but were aided by a fielding miscue by Blackfoot.
Leading the offense was Yoleni Navarrette, Kymber Wieland, Taliiyah Martinez, and Madi Drake who all collected a pair of hits on the afternoon.
Tylar Dalley and Martinez led the team with a pair of runs batted in on the day and were aided by runs batted in by Marli Pearson, Navarrete, Wieland, and Drake.
Blackfoot will be right back in action when they travel to Twin Falls today for a contest against Canyon Ridge and will then return home for a doubleheader with Thunder Ridge on Saturday, with the first game at 11 a.m. and the second game shortly thereafter.
BLACKFOOT 9, MADISON 5
Madison 000 003 2 — 5 7 3
Blackfoot 027 000 x — 9 11 1
MADISON — Pitchers: April Pennell 3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 6 BB; Jade Davis 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Madison Jensen, Hailey Mortensen, Skyelar Petersen. RBI: Davis, Jensen, Petersen 2, April Thompson. SB: Ashley Dredge.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 12 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Yoleni Navarrette 2-3, Wieland 2-4, Taliiyah Martinez 2-3, Madi Drake 2-2. 2B: Kyah Henderson, Drake. RBI: Marli Pearson, Navarrete, Wieland, Tylar Dalley 2, Martinez 2, Drake. SB: Pearson, Malia Taufui 2, Dalley.