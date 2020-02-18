BLACKFOOT – Well folks, it is time to look at the first round of the state girls’ basketball tournament and assess the chances of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos to advance to the second round.
Their Thursday afternoon game at 3 p.m. at Timberline High School is against the District 4-5 champion in Century.
This will be the second straight year that Blackfoot has opened the state tournament with a date against Century who beat the Lady Broncos a year ago on their way to the 4A state title.
That team had a superstar post player that dominated play and was the player of the year in the 4A ranks, and although the Lady Broncos came within three points of the win, Century prevailed.
Century started the season with a streak of seven straight wins before they headed off to Nevada for the Bishop Gorman Tournament where they lost three of their four games. Those losses dropped the Diamondbacks from the top spot in all of the polls and they were replaced by Bonneville.
They haven’t lost a game since their return from Nevada. In fact, they have not lost a game to an Idaho-based team all year, compiling a 19-3 record overall, including a perfect 13-0 in conference play.
Blackfoot lost its first game of the season at home to 5A Thunder Ridge before running off nine straight wins and moving clear up to the number three spot in the rankings. Since that time, Blackfoot has only been 9-7, but they do boast an 18-8 record on the year and finished second to Bonneville in the High Country Conference and we all know that Bonneville is unbeaten at 24-0, including a perfect 10-0 in conference play and they have also taken care of business against Blackfoot this season, beating the Lady Broncos three times.
The Lady Broncos return three starters from last year’s consolation championship team at the state tournament in Kristen Thomas, Hadley Humpherys, and Tenleigh Smith. Added to this year’s lineup have been Gracie Anderson and Isabelle Arave, both of whom had a lot of playing time a year ago, making the Lady Broncos a very experienced quintet as they enter the state tournament this season.
Both Smith and Humpherys have averaged in double figures scoring and Humpherys has been close to double figures in rebounding as well. The Lady Broncos’ offensive focus has been on those two players all season, and they force you to stop one or the other if not both before they start seeking other offensive options.
Anderson has been a terror down the stretch for the Lady Broncos and her coming to life offensively has given the Blackfoot squad two scorers on the low post. In addition, Kristen Thomas is a good alternative who can shoot the 10-15-foot shot with a high percentage and can be counted on for anywhere from four to 10 points in a game.
Arave is a long range shooting specialist and when she is on, she is as good as there is in the 4A classification. When she is off, she is like most distance shooting guards, she keeps firing with a shooter’s mentality.
The Lady Broncos have the team that can score 80 points in a game, but they also can only get into the 30s, which has happened several times this year, all of them losses.
Century is a team that could cause the Lady Broncos some problems. First of all, they are talented which means they can match up with just about anybody. Secondly, they have the confidence to take the whole thing without batting an eye and that makes them very dangerous. Third, their coach, Chris Shuler, and the team have been there before and that experience is valuable in a tournament such as this.
That brings us to the intangibles coming into this game. Century will have the stronger bench as they have had the opportunity to play a lot of people this year as evidenced by their 16 points per game difference in scores. That is a huge help in case of foul trouble or fatigue.
The Lady Broncos’ bench is not as strong as a year ago, so the starters will need to step up and play more minutes and get off to a good start and avoid foul trouble. This game could be decided in the first quarter if either team stumbles out of the blocks and doesn’t seize the opportunity early on.
With better depth, the Diamondbacks will have the edge the longer the game goes and they can grab a lead or stay close to the lead. That will wear out the Lady Broncos who will be at their best if they can get out and run the floor and build on a lead and force mistakes from Century.
As for the health of the players, particularly the starters, here the edge looks pretty even, as both teams feature a starting lineup that is loaded with solid players.
Blackfoot is led by three-year starter and point guard Tenleigh Smith, who can go coast to coast with the best of those in the state. She can also pull up and hit the three. Humpherys is as good as there is on the low blocks and at times is next to unstoppable. She will need to control things from the very beginning.
Century has a pair of strong inside players in Lexi Bull and Abby Christensen. Bull has already signed with Wyoming of the Mountain West Conference to play next year and Christensen is 6’1” tall and can dominate on the inside at times. It is plain to see that the Diamondbacks will play from the inside out in this game and dare Blackfoot to stop those two in the paint. With their size, they can also force Blackfoot to shoot from the outside which will make things even more difficult for the Lady Broncos, if they are not hitting from three-point range early on.
On paper, things would seem to be heavily favored towards Century. However, if Blackfoot can get a strong start and open up a five to seven point lead early on, then the pace of the game will be in Blackfoot’s favor and they will be able to force the Diamondbacks into a game plan they may not be suited to.
If the opposite happens and the Lady Broncos are forced to play catch-up, then it will favor Century in a big way because they will be controlling the pace and Blackfoot does not play catch-up all that well.