BLACKFOOT – The latest coaches poll for Idaho high school girls’ basketball has now been posted and the holiday tournaments did not do much to change things around.

All of the teams that were ranked number one in the different classifications remain in the same spot this time around as well.

The number of teams that remain unbeaten, however, has dropped to just three spread out over the six classifications.

5A Classification

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1.Timberline (3) 12-1 (8-0) 23 1

2.Lake City (2) 13-1 (4-0) 22 2

3. Thunder Ridge 12-1 (3-0) 11 4

4. Coeur d’Alene 12-1 (3-0) 6 3

T-5. Boise 9-2 (6-2) 5 T-5

T-5. Post Falls 12-2 (2-0) 5 T-5

Also receiving votes: Rigby, Borah

4A Classification

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (4) 13-0 (3-0) 24 1

2. Burley (1) 13-1 (6-0) 18 2

3. Mountain Home 10-3 (4-1) 12 4

4. Preston 8-5 (0-0) 11 3

5. Middleton 6-6 (5-0) 6 N/A

Also receiving votes: Sandpoint, Shelley, Twin Falls

3A Classification

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1.Sugar-Salem (4) 8-2 (0-0) 24 1

2. Snake River 9-3 (0-0) 18 2

3. Teton 9-3 (0-0) 13 4

4. Timberlake (1) 7-2 (2-0) 11 3

5. South Fremont 9-3 (0-0) 5 5

Also receiving votes: Kellogg, Gooding

2A Classification

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 11-4 (6-0) 33 1

2. Melba (2) 11-1 (4-1) 28 2

3. Aberdeen 9-3 (0-1) 13 4

4. Grangeville 8-3 (0-0) 10 3

5. Ririe 9-4 (2-0) 7 N/A

Also receiving votes: New Plymouth, Soda Springs, West Side, Ambrose, Nampa Christian

1ADI Classification

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (4) 8-2 (6-0) 28 1

2. Butte County (2) 11-0 (0-0) 23 2

3. Prairie 6-2 (6-1) 16 4

4. Grace 8-4 (0-0) 11 3

5. Murtaugh 8-2 (3-0) 7 5

Also receiving votes: Challis, Raft River, Notus

1ADII Classification

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (2) 11-1 (7-0) 17 1

2. Kendrick (1) 9-1 (5-0) 15 3

3. Council (1) 6-0 (2-0) 12 2

4. Richfield 10-2 (0-0) 8 4

5. Garden Valley 7-1 (1-0) 3 N/A

Also receiving votes: Mackay, Dietrich, Kootenai

