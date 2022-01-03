Lady Broncos, Panthers still rule girls' hoop polls By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com Jan 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BLACKFOOT – The latest coaches poll for Idaho high school girls’ basketball has now been posted and the holiday tournaments did not do much to change things around.All of the teams that were ranked number one in the different classifications remain in the same spot this time around as well.The number of teams that remain unbeaten, however, has dropped to just three spread out over the six classifications. 5A ClassificationRank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs1.Timberline (3) 12-1 (8-0) 23 12.Lake City (2) 13-1 (4-0) 22 23. Thunder Ridge 12-1 (3-0) 11 44. Coeur d’Alene 12-1 (3-0) 6 3T-5. Boise 9-2 (6-2) 5 T-5T-5. Post Falls 12-2 (2-0) 5 T-5Also receiving votes: Rigby, Borah4A ClassificationRank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Blackfoot (4) 13-0 (3-0) 24 12. Burley (1) 13-1 (6-0) 18 23. Mountain Home 10-3 (4-1) 12 44. Preston 8-5 (0-0) 11 35. Middleton 6-6 (5-0) 6 N/AAlso receiving votes: Sandpoint, Shelley, Twin Falls3A ClassificationRank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs1.Sugar-Salem (4) 8-2 (0-0) 24 12. Snake River 9-3 (0-0) 18 23. Teton 9-3 (0-0) 13 44. Timberlake (1) 7-2 (2-0) 11 3 5. South Fremont 9-3 (0-0) 5 5Also receiving votes: Kellogg, Gooding2A ClassificationRank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 11-4 (6-0) 33 12. Melba (2) 11-1 (4-1) 28 23. Aberdeen 9-3 (0-1) 13 44. Grangeville 8-3 (0-0) 10 35. Ririe 9-4 (2-0) 7 N/AAlso receiving votes: New Plymouth, Soda Springs, West Side, Ambrose, Nampa Christian1ADI ClassificationRank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Lapwai (4) 8-2 (6-0) 28 12. Butte County (2) 11-0 (0-0) 23 23. Prairie 6-2 (6-1) 16 44. Grace 8-4 (0-0) 11 35. Murtaugh 8-2 (3-0) 7 5Also receiving votes: Challis, Raft River, Notus1ADII ClassificationRank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Rockland (2) 11-1 (7-0) 17 12. Kendrick (1) 9-1 (5-0) 15 33. Council (1) 6-0 (2-0) 12 24. Richfield 10-2 (0-0) 8 45. Garden Valley 7-1 (1-0) 3 N/AAlso receiving votes: Mackay, Dietrich, Kootenai Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Poll Vote Politics Sport Hydrography Ethnology Basketball Coach Blackfoot Tournament Broncos Recommended for you News Trending Today